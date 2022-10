Lirik Lagu Save Yourself - ONE OK ROCK, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Save Yourself - ONE OK ROCK

Save yourself

Love is pain, I know too well

You've never felt waves this strong

Just save yourself

I learned to sink or swim, but you can't even dive right in

Save yourself

If you're drownin' in your doubt

Save yourself

I'm caught up in a current, babe

Heart-break games, you won't play

It's obvious you don't need me

That's okay, drift away

I will trust my fate, you live your truth

I will get over it

It's obvious you don't need me

That's okay, drift away

You're running from a hurricane

I set fire to the rain

I wanna be your lifeline, babe

I got time and you got brave

I will trust my fate, you live your truth

I will get over it

It's obvious you don't need me, no!

Can you hear me, can you hear me, can you hear me?

(Drownin' in your doubt)

(Save, save)

