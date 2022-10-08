Lirik Lagu Bones - Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bones - Imagine Dragons

Gimme, gimme, gimme some time to think

I'm in the bathroom, looking at me

Face in the mirror is all I need (ooh)

Wait until the reaper takes my life

Never gonna get me out alive

I will live a thousand million lives (ooh)

My patience is waning

Is this entertaining?

Our patience is waning

Is this entertaining?

I-I-I got this feeling, yeah, you know

Where I'm losing all control

'Cause there's magic in my bones

I-I-I got this feeling in my soul

Go ahead and throw your stones

'Cause there's magic in my bones

Playing with a stick of dynamite

There was never gray in black and white

There was never wrong 'til there was right (ooh, oh)

Feeling like a boulder hurtling

Seeing all the vultures circling

Burning in the flames I'm working in

Turning in a bed that's darkening

My patience is waning

Is this entertaining?

Our patience is waning

Is this entertaining?

I-I-I got this feeling, yeah, you know

Where I'm losing all control

'Cause there's magic in my bones (in my bones)

I-I-I got this feeling in my soul

Go ahead and throw your stones

'Cause there's magic in my bones

'Cause there's magic in my bones

Look in the mirror of my mind

Turning the pages of my life

Walking the path so many paced a million times

Drown out the voices in the air

Leaving the ones that never cared

Picking the pieces up and building to the sky

My patience is waning

Is this entertaining?

My patience is waning

Is this entertaining?