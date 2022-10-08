Lirik Lagu 555 - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 Oktober 2022, 04:07 WIB
Video klip 555 yang dinyanyikan oleh band rock asal Amerika Serikat, Jimmy Eat World.
Video klip 555 yang dinyanyikan oleh band rock asal Amerika Serikat, Jimmy Eat World. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Jimmy Eat World

555 - Jimmy Eat World

I keep my focus on the simple things
Try to find some peace along the way
Wish I knew how long I'm supposed to wait
Holding on but just barely

Got the feeling I've been talking to a dead, deadline
Always a reason to let it change
Is there anyone there listening while you cry, cry, cry
Always a reason for the pain
I'm doing the things I've been told everyday, everyday, everyday
Then why does it feel like I'm moving in place, in a place, in a place

Never had anything to prove
But never was anyone like you
All you fought through
All you had to face
Made you stronger, unafraid

Got the feeling I've been talking to a dead, dead line
Always a reason to let it change
Is there anyone there listening while you cry, cry, cry
Always a reason for the pain
I'm doing the things I've been told everyday, everyday, everyday
Then why does it feel like I'm moving in place, in a place, in a place

I gotta believe that you're there
When I sing, when I sing, when I sing
Cause if you're not real then I'm losing my head, in my head, in my head

Got the feeling I've been talking to a dead, dead line
Always a reason let it change
Is there anyone there listening while you cry, cry, cry
Always a reason for the pain
I'm doing the things I've been told everyday, everyday, everyday
Then why does it feel like I'm moving in place, in a place, in a place

I gotta believe that you're there
When I sing, when I sing, when I sing
Cause if you're not real then I'm losing my head, in my head, in my head

I keep my focus on the simple things
Trying to find some peace along the way

Artis: Jimmy Eat World
Album: Surviving
Dirilis: 2019
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Tak Sejalan - Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tak Sejalan - Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jujur - Radja dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jujur - Radja dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sesuai Titik – Iga Massardi, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Sesuai Titik – Iga Massardi, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Walking Back Home – Vira Talisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Walking Back Home – Vira Talisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cinderella - Radja dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinderella - Radja dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Citra Biru – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Citra Biru – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:43 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pulang – Irama Pantai Selatan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pulang – Irama Pantai Selatan dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Would You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Would You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bleed It Out - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bleed It Out - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Besok Mungkin Kita Sampai - Hindia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Besok Mungkin Kita Sampai - Hindia dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:33 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
4

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
5

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
6

Sejarah Singkat G30S PKI, Lengkap dengan Daftar Pahlawan Revolusi yang Gugur

7

Rizky Billar Diduga Sudah Nikah Siri dengan Selingkuhan, Video Akad Jadi Bukti?
8

Akun Penggemar Lesti Kejora dan Rizky Billar Bongkar Isu Perselingkuhan sejak 2 Hari Lalu: Bapaknya Asik Chat

9

Diisukan Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Perlakuan Mesra Ayu Thalia ke Suami Lesti Disorot
10

Isu Rizky Billar Jadi Simpanan Tante Girang dan Waria Dibenarkan Sosok Tak Terduga?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Indramayu Hits

FANTASTIS ! Anda Nemu Ide Besar Hari Ini ! RAMALAN Zodiak Capricorn Besok 9 Oktober 2022

FANTASTIS ! Anda Nemu Ide Besar Hari Ini ! RAMALAN Zodiak Capricorn Besok 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal Acara RCTI, Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Cinta Alesha dan Preman Pensiun Season 6

Jadwal Acara RCTI, Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Cinta Alesha dan Preman Pensiun Season 6

8 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Zona Priangan

Pejuang Kiev Mulai Mengepung Kherson, Oleksiy Reznikov Meminta Prajurit Rusia Meletakkan Senjata

Pejuang Kiev Mulai Mengepung Kherson, Oleksiy Reznikov Meminta Prajurit Rusia Meletakkan Senjata

8 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Daftar Wilayah di Banyumas yang Alami Longsor dan Banjir Akibat Hujan Lebat pada Jumat 7 Oktober 2022

Daftar Wilayah di Banyumas yang Alami Longsor dan Banjir Akibat Hujan Lebat pada Jumat 7 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Indramayu Hits

PANEN UANG ! Investasi Datangkan Kekayaan ! RAMALAN Zodiak Sagitarius Besok 9 Oktober 2022

PANEN UANG ! Investasi Datangkan Kekayaan ! RAMALAN Zodiak Sagitarius Besok 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Jadwal Trans 7 hari ini 8 Oktober Ada Serial Film Jackie Chan, Jejak Si Gundul, On The Spot

Jadwal Trans 7 hari ini 8 Oktober Ada Serial Film Jackie Chan, Jejak Si Gundul, On The Spot

8 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Gratis Twibbon Peringatan Maulid Nabi Muhammad 2022, Klik di Sini untuk Bagikan di Akun Medsos Kamu

Link Gratis Twibbon Peringatan Maulid Nabi Muhammad 2022, Klik di Sini untuk Bagikan di Akun Medsos Kamu

8 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Indramayu Hits

MANFAATKAN ! Pakai Setrika Saat Panas ! RAMALAN Zodiak Scorpio Besok 9 Oktober 2022

MANFAATKAN ! Pakai Setrika Saat Panas ! RAMALAN Zodiak Scorpio Besok 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Sabtu 8 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Sabtu 8 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

8 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Anda Lajang, Dapat Ketemu Calon Mitra

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Anda Lajang, Dapat Ketemu Calon Mitra

8 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Gus Baha Jelaskan Ada Sifat Jujur yang Sangat Dibenci Allah SWT, Kita Harus Menjauhi Sifat Jujur yang Ini

Gus Baha Jelaskan Ada Sifat Jujur yang Sangat Dibenci Allah SWT, Kita Harus Menjauhi Sifat Jujur yang Ini

8 Oktober 2022, 05:38 WIB

Indramayu Hits

HOKI DATANG ! Dapat Peluang Baru Nih ! RAMALAN Zodiak Libra Besok 9 Oktober 2022

HOKI DATANG ! Dapat Peluang Baru Nih ! RAMALAN Zodiak Libra Besok 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:37 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal Acara SCTV, Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Live Liga Inggris: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Jadwal Acara SCTV, Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Live Liga Inggris: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

8 Oktober 2022, 05:37 WIB

Portal Jember

12 Ucapan Maulid Nabi Bahasa Jawa, Unik, Penuh Makna dan Tanda Cinta kepada Rasul, Bisa Jadi Status WA dan IG

12 Ucapan Maulid Nabi Bahasa Jawa, Unik, Penuh Makna dan Tanda Cinta kepada Rasul, Bisa Jadi Status WA dan IG

8 Oktober 2022, 05:37 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Jadwal TV RCTI 8 Oktober hari ini Ada X-Men: Apocalypse, Cinta Alesha

Jadwal TV RCTI 8 Oktober hari ini Ada X-Men: Apocalypse, Cinta Alesha

8 Oktober 2022, 05:36 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 8 Oktober 2022: Peluang Akan Tersedia di Dalam Perusahaan

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini 8 Oktober 2022: Peluang Akan Tersedia di Dalam Perusahaan

8 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Jendela Cianjur

Ini Dia Dessert Favorit Member BTS, Jungkook Paling Suka Makanan Ini Karena Alasan Khusus

Ini Dia Dessert Favorit Member BTS, Jungkook Paling Suka Makanan Ini Karena Alasan Khusus

8 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Indramayu Hits

UNTUNG ! Dapat Kerjaan Sampingan Penghasilan Kian Banyak ! RAMALAN Zodiak Virgo Besok 9 Oktober 2022

UNTUNG ! Dapat Kerjaan Sampingan Penghasilan Kian Banyak ! RAMALAN Zodiak Virgo Besok 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Info Lokasi SIM Keliling Online Kabupaten Bandung, Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022

Info Lokasi SIM Keliling Online Kabupaten Bandung, Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Hore! BSU 2022 Tahap 4 Rp600 Ribu Mulai Cair, Cek Penerima BLT Subsidi Upah di BPJS Ketenagakerjaan

Hore! BSU 2022 Tahap 4 Rp600 Ribu Mulai Cair, Cek Penerima BLT Subsidi Upah di BPJS Ketenagakerjaan

8 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Portal Magetan

Jadwal Vaksin Booster di Kota Madiun,Hari Ini Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022, di 2 Lokasi, Simak Jam Layanan-Syaratnya

Jadwal Vaksin Booster di Kota Madiun,Hari Ini Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022, di 2 Lokasi, Simak Jam Layanan-Syaratnya

8 Oktober 2022, 05:35 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Billar Sekuter? Sumber Kekayaan Rizky Billar Terancam Ambyar Setelah Dipecat TV dan Mangkir Panggilan Polisi

Billar Sekuter? Sumber Kekayaan Rizky Billar Terancam Ambyar Setelah Dipecat TV dan Mangkir Panggilan Polisi

8 Oktober 2022, 05:34 WIB

Indramayu Hits

SIAP-SIAP ! Akan Terima Kejutan Menyenangkan Hari Ini ! RAMALAN Zodiak Leo Besok 9 Oktober 2022

SIAP-SIAP ! Akan Terima Kejutan Menyenangkan Hari Ini ! RAMALAN Zodiak Leo Besok 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:32 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ramalan Shio Ayam, Anjing, dan Babi untuk Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Hindari Impulsif, Luangkan Waktu Santai

Ramalan Shio Ayam, Anjing, dan Babi untuk Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Hindari Impulsif, Luangkan Waktu Santai

8 Oktober 2022, 05:32 WIB

Media Pakuan

Waktu Zuhur 11.40, Berikut Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah Jakarta 8 Oktober 2022

Waktu Zuhur 11.40, Berikut Jadwal Sholat untuk Wilayah Jakarta 8 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:31 WIB