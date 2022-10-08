Lirik Lagu 555 - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

555 - Jimmy Eat World

I keep my focus on the simple things

Try to find some peace along the way

Wish I knew how long I'm supposed to wait

Holding on but just barely

Got the feeling I've been talking to a dead, deadline

Always a reason to let it change

Is there anyone there listening while you cry, cry, cry

Always a reason for the pain

I'm doing the things I've been told everyday, everyday, everyday

Then why does it feel like I'm moving in place, in a place, in a place

Never had anything to prove

But never was anyone like you

All you fought through

All you had to face

Made you stronger, unafraid

Got the feeling I've been talking to a dead, dead line

Always a reason to let it change

Is there anyone there listening while you cry, cry, cry

Always a reason for the pain

I'm doing the things I've been told everyday, everyday, everyday

Then why does it feel like I'm moving in place, in a place, in a place

I gotta believe that you're there

When I sing, when I sing, when I sing

Cause if you're not real then I'm losing my head, in my head, in my head

Got the feeling I've been talking to a dead, dead line

Always a reason let it change

Is there anyone there listening while you cry, cry, cry

Always a reason for the pain

I'm doing the things I've been told everyday, everyday, everyday

Then why does it feel like I'm moving in place, in a place, in a place

I gotta believe that you're there

When I sing, when I sing, when I sing

Cause if you're not real then I'm losing my head, in my head, in my head

I keep my focus on the simple things

Trying to find some peace along the way

Artis: Jimmy Eat World

Album: Surviving

Dirilis: 2019

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop