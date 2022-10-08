Lirik Lagu 555 - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

I keep my focus on the simple things
Try to find some peace along the way
Wish I knew how long I'm supposed to wait
Holding on but just barely
Got the feeling I've been talking to a dead, deadline
Always a reason to let it change
Is there anyone there listening while you cry, cry, cry
Always a reason for the pain
I'm doing the things I've been told everyday, everyday, everyday
Then why does it feel like I'm moving in place, in a place, in a place
Never had anything to prove
But never was anyone like you
All you fought through
All you had to face
Made you stronger, unafraid
Got the feeling I've been talking to a dead, dead line
Always a reason to let it change
Is there anyone there listening while you cry, cry, cry
Always a reason for the pain
I'm doing the things I've been told everyday, everyday, everyday
Then why does it feel like I'm moving in place, in a place, in a place
I gotta believe that you're there
When I sing, when I sing, when I sing
Cause if you're not real then I'm losing my head, in my head, in my head
Got the feeling I've been talking to a dead, dead line
Always a reason let it change
Is there anyone there listening while you cry, cry, cry
Always a reason for the pain
I'm doing the things I've been told everyday, everyday, everyday
Then why does it feel like I'm moving in place, in a place, in a place
I gotta believe that you're there
When I sing, when I sing, when I sing
Cause if you're not real then I'm losing my head, in my head, in my head
I keep my focus on the simple things
Trying to find some peace along the way
Artis: Jimmy Eat World
Album: Surviving
Dirilis: 2019
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop
