Lirik Lagu Burn It Down – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Burn it Down - Linkin Park

The cycle repeated

As explosions broke in the sky

All that I needed

Was the one thing I couldn't find

And you were there at the turn

Waiting to let me know

We're building it up to break it back down

We're building it up to burn it down

We can't wait to burn it to the ground

The colors conflicted

As the flames climbed into the clouds

I wanted to fix this

But couldn't stop from tearing it down

And you were there at the turn

Caught in the burning glow

And I was there at the turn

Waiting to let you know

We're building it up to break it back down

We're building it up to burn it down

We can't wait to burn it to the ground

You told me yes, you held me high

And I believed when you told that lie

I played soldier, you played king

And struck me down when I kissed that ring

You lost that right to hold that crown

I built you up but you let me down

So when you fall, I'll take my turn

And fan the flames as your blazes burn