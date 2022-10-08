Lirik Lagu Love in This Club - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love in This Club - Usher

Gonna do it for the ladies

Gotta keep it hood

Where we at Polow?

(Hey)

I see ya Ryan

Keep doin' this right

But we just gettin' started

Yeah man

You see you're searchin for somebody that'll take you out and do you right

Well, come here baby and let daddy show you what it feel like

You know all you gotta do is tell me what'cha sippin' on

And I promise that I'm gonna keep it comin' all night long

Lookin' in ya eyes

While you on the other side

And I'm think that shawty I got a thing for you, yeah

Doin' it on purpose, windin' and workin' it

I can tell by the way you lookin' at me girl

I wanna make love in this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

I wanna make love in this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club, yeah (Hey)

Ya got some friends rollin wit'cha, baby then that's cool

You can leave 'em with my homies, let 'em know that I got you

If you didn't know, you're the only thing that's on my mind

Cause the way I'm starin' you, got me, wanna give it to you all night

Lookin' in ya eyes

While you on the other side

I can't take it no more, baby I'm comin' for you

You keep doin' it on purpose

Windin' and workin' it

If we close our eyes, it could just be me and you

I wanna make love in this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

I wanna make love in this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

I wanna make love in this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

I wanna make love in this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

In this club (Hey)

I'm what'cha want (What'cha want)

I'm what'cha need (What'cha need)

Ya got'cha trap (Got'cha trap)

I'll set'cha free

Sexually, mentally, physically, emotionally (Hey)

I'll be like ya medicine

You'll take every dose of me (haha)