Lirik Lagu Love in This Club - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Gonna do it for the ladies
Gotta keep it hood
Where we at Polow?
(Hey)
I see ya Ryan
Keep doin' this right
But we just gettin' started
Yeah man
You see you're searchin for somebody that'll take you out and do you right
Well, come here baby and let daddy show you what it feel like
You know all you gotta do is tell me what'cha sippin' on
And I promise that I'm gonna keep it comin' all night long
Lookin' in ya eyes
While you on the other side
And I'm think that shawty I got a thing for you, yeah
Doin' it on purpose, windin' and workin' it
I can tell by the way you lookin' at me girl
I wanna make love in this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
I wanna make love in this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club, yeah (Hey)
Ya got some friends rollin wit'cha, baby then that's cool
You can leave 'em with my homies, let 'em know that I got you
If you didn't know, you're the only thing that's on my mind
Cause the way I'm starin' you, got me, wanna give it to you all night
Lookin' in ya eyes
While you on the other side
I can't take it no more, baby I'm comin' for you
You keep doin' it on purpose
Windin' and workin' it
If we close our eyes, it could just be me and you
I wanna make love in this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
I wanna make love in this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
I wanna make love in this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
I wanna make love in this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
In this club (Hey)
I'm what'cha want (What'cha want)
I'm what'cha need (What'cha need)
Ya got'cha trap (Got'cha trap)
I'll set'cha free
Sexually, mentally, physically, emotionally (Hey)
I'll be like ya medicine
You'll take every dose of me (haha)
Artikel Pilihan