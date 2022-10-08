Lirik Lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lie to Me - 5 Seconds of Summer
I saw you looking brand new overnight
I caught you looking too, but you didn't look twice
You look happy, oh, mmm
You look happy, oh
Flashing back to New York City
Changing flights so you stay with me
Remember thinking that I got this right
And now I wish we never met
'Cause you're too hard to forget
While I'm cleaning up your mess
I know he's taking off your dress
And I know that you don't, but if I ask you if you love me
I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie to me
It's 3 A.M. and the moonlight's testing me (Ooh, aah-aah)
If I can make it 'til dawn, then it won't be hard to see (Ooh, aah-aah)
That I ain't happy, oh, mmm-mmm
I ain't too happy, oh, mmm-mmm
Flashing back to New York City
Changing flights so you stay with me
Problem was I thought I had this right
Now I wish we never met
'Cause you're too hard to forget
While I’m cleaning up your mess
I know he's taking off your dress
And I know that you don't, but if I ask you if you love me
I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie to me
Singing lie, lie, lie, lie
Li-li-lie, lie, lie, lie
Li-li-lie, lie, lie, lie
Li-li-lie, lie, lie, lie
And I know that you don't, but if I ask you if you love me
I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie to me
Artis: 5 Seconds of Summer
Produser: Watt
Penulis: Watt, Ali Tamposi, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, dan Luke Hemmings
Album: Youngblood
Genre: Pop Rock
