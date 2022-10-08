Lirik Lagu Lie To Me - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lie to Me - 5 Seconds of Summer

I saw you looking brand new overnight

I caught you looking too, but you didn't look twice

You look happy, oh, mmm

You look happy, oh

Flashing back to New York City

Changing flights so you stay with me

Remember thinking that I got this right

And now I wish we never met

'Cause you're too hard to forget

While I'm cleaning up your mess

I know he's taking off your dress

And I know that you don't, but if I ask you if you love me

I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie to me

It's 3 A.M. and the moonlight's testing me (Ooh, aah-aah)

If I can make it 'til dawn, then it won't be hard to see (Ooh, aah-aah)

That I ain't happy, oh, mmm-mmm

I ain't too happy, oh, mmm-mmm

Flashing back to New York City

Changing flights so you stay with me

Problem was I thought I had this right

Now I wish we never met

'Cause you're too hard to forget

While I’m cleaning up your mess

I know he's taking off your dress

And I know that you don't, but if I ask you if you love me

I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie to me

Singing lie, lie, lie, lie

Li-li-lie, lie, lie, lie

Li-li-lie, lie, lie, lie

Li-li-lie, lie, lie, lie

And I know that you don't, but if I ask you if you love me

I hope you lie, lie, lie, lie, lie to me

Artis: 5 Seconds of Summer

Produser: ​Watt

Penulis: ​Watt, Ali Tamposi, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, dan Luke Hemmings

Album: Youngblood

Genre: Pop Rock