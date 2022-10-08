Lirik Lagu Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer

Remember the words you told me

"Love me 'til the day I die"?

Surrender my everything

'Cause you made me believe you're mine

Yeah, you used to call me "baby"

Now you're calling me by name (Mm)

Takes one to know one, yeah

You beat me at my own damn game

You push and you push and I'm pullin' away

Pullin' away from ya

I give and I give and I give and you take

Give and you take

Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me outta your life

And I'm just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh

Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me back in your life

So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight

'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh

Lately our conversations

End like it's the last goodbye

Then one of us gets too drunk

And calls about a hundred times

So who you been calling "baby"?

Nobody could take my place

When you're lookin' at those strangers

Hope to God you see my face (Ooh-ooh)

Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me outta your life

And I'm just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh

Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me back in your life

So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight

'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh

You push and you push and I'm pullin' away

Pullin' away from ya

I give and I give and I give and you take

Give and you take

You're runnin' around and I'm runnin' away

Runnin' away from ya, mm, from ya

Youngblood

Say you want me, say you want me outta your life

And I'm just a dead man walking tonight

But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time

Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh

Youngblood