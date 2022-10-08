Lirik Lagu Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
Remember the words you told me
"Love me 'til the day I die"?
Surrender my everything
'Cause you made me believe you're mine
Yeah, you used to call me "baby"
Now you're calling me by name (Mm)
Takes one to know one, yeah
You beat me at my own damn game
You push and you push and I'm pullin' away
Pullin' away from ya
I give and I give and I give and you take
Give and you take
Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me outta your life
And I'm just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh
Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me back in your life
So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight
'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh
Lately our conversations
End like it's the last goodbye
Then one of us gets too drunk
And calls about a hundred times
So who you been calling "baby"?
Nobody could take my place
When you're lookin' at those strangers
Hope to God you see my face (Ooh-ooh)
Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me outta your life
And I'm just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh
Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me back in your life
So I'm just a dead man crawling tonight
'Cause I need it, yeah, I need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh
You push and you push and I'm pullin' away
Pullin' away from ya
I give and I give and I give and you take
Give and you take
You're runnin' around and I'm runnin' away
Runnin' away from ya, mm, from ya
Youngblood
Say you want me, say you want me outta your life
And I'm just a dead man walking tonight
But you need it, yeah, you need it all of the time
Yeah, ooh-ooh-ooh
Youngblood
