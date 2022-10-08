Lirik Lagu TGIF - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

TGIF - Katy Perry

There's a stranger in my bed

There's a pounding in my head

Glitter all over the room

Pink flamingos in the pool

I smell like a minibar

DJ's passed out in the yard

Barbies on the barbecue

This a hickey or a bruise?

Pictures of last night ended up online, I'm screwed

Oh, well

It's a blacked out blur, but I'm pretty sure it ruled

Damn

Last Friday night

Yeah, we danced on tabletops, and we took too many shots

Think we kissed, but I forgot last Friday night

Yeah, we maxed our credit cards and got kicked out of the bar

So we hit the boulevard last Friday night

We went streaking in the park, skinny-dipping in the dark

Then had a ménage à trois last Friday night

Yeah, I think we broke the law, always say we're gonna stop-op, oh-whoa

But this Friday night

Do it all again

But this Friday night

Do it all again

Trying to connect the dots

Don't know what to tell my boss

Think the city towed my car

Chandelier is on the floor

Ripped my favorite party dress

Warrant's out for my arrest

Think I need a ginger ale

That was such an epic fail

Pictures of last night ended up online, I'm screwed

Oh, well

It's a blacked out blur, but I'm pretty sure it ruled

Damn

Last Friday night

Yeah, we danced on tabletops, and we took too many shots

Think we kissed, but I forgot last Friday night

Yeah, we maxed our credit cards and got kicked out of the bar

So we hit the boulevard last Friday night

We went streaking in the park, skinny-dipping in the dark

Then had a ménage à trois last Friday night

Yeah, I think we broke the law, always say we're gonna stop-op, oh-whoa

But this Friday night

Do it all again (do it all again)

But this Friday night

Do it all again (do it all again)

But this Friday night

Last Friday night