Lirik Lagu TGIF - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

There's a stranger in my bed
There's a pounding in my head
Glitter all over the room
Pink flamingos in the pool
I smell like a minibar
DJ's passed out in the yard
Barbies on the barbecue
This a hickey or a bruise?
Pictures of last night ended up online, I'm screwed
Oh, well
It's a blacked out blur, but I'm pretty sure it ruled
Damn
Last Friday night
Yeah, we danced on tabletops, and we took too many shots
Think we kissed, but I forgot last Friday night
Yeah, we maxed our credit cards and got kicked out of the bar
So we hit the boulevard last Friday night
We went streaking in the park, skinny-dipping in the dark
Then had a ménage à trois last Friday night
Yeah, I think we broke the law, always say we're gonna stop-op, oh-whoa
But this Friday night
Do it all again
But this Friday night
Do it all again
Trying to connect the dots
Don't know what to tell my boss
Think the city towed my car
Chandelier is on the floor
Ripped my favorite party dress
Warrant's out for my arrest
Think I need a ginger ale
That was such an epic fail
Pictures of last night ended up online, I'm screwed
Oh, well
It's a blacked out blur, but I'm pretty sure it ruled
Damn
Last Friday night
Yeah, we danced on tabletops, and we took too many shots
Think we kissed, but I forgot last Friday night
Yeah, we maxed our credit cards and got kicked out of the bar
So we hit the boulevard last Friday night
We went streaking in the park, skinny-dipping in the dark
Then had a ménage à trois last Friday night
Yeah, I think we broke the law, always say we're gonna stop-op, oh-whoa
But this Friday night
Do it all again (do it all again)
But this Friday night
Do it all again (do it all again)
But this Friday night
Last Friday night
