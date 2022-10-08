Lirik Lagu Everything About You - Ugly Kid Joe dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everything About You - Ugly Kid Joe

I hate the rain and sunny weather

And I, I hate the beach and mountains too

And I don't like a thing about the city, no, no

And I, I, I, hate the countryside too

And I hate everything about you

Everything about you

I don't like a thing about your mother

And I, I hate your daddy's guts too

I don't like a thing about your sister, no, no

Cause I, I, I, think sex is overrated too

And I get sick when I'm around

I can't stand to be around

I hate everything about you

Everything about you, everything about you

Everything about you

Some say I got a bad attitude

But that don't change the way I feel about you

If you think all this might be bringing me down

Look again cause I ain't wearin' no frown

I don't really care about your sister

Forget the little bitch 'cause I already kissed her

One thing that I did to your lady

Put her on the bed and she didn't say maybe

I know you know everybody knows

The way it comes, the way it gonna go

You think it's sad well that's too bad

Cause I'm havin' a ball and never cared a thing about

You

Everything about you, everything about you

I get sick when I'm around

I can't stand to be around

I hate everything about you

Artis: Ugly Kid Joe

Album: America’s Least Wanted

Rilis: 1992

Genre: Pop-metal

Songwriters: Whitfield Crane, Klaus Eichstadt

Produser: Ryan Dorn, Ugly Kid Joe

