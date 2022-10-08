Lirik Lagu Everything About You - Ugly Kid Joe dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everything About You - Ugly Kid Joe
I hate the rain and sunny weather
And I, I hate the beach and mountains too
And I don't like a thing about the city, no, no
And I, I, I, hate the countryside too
And I hate everything about you
Everything about you
I don't like a thing about your mother
And I, I hate your daddy's guts too
I don't like a thing about your sister, no, no
Cause I, I, I, think sex is overrated too
And I get sick when I'm around
I can't stand to be around
I hate everything about you
Everything about you, everything about you
Everything about you
Some say I got a bad attitude
But that don't change the way I feel about you
If you think all this might be bringing me down
Look again cause I ain't wearin' no frown
I don't really care about your sister
Forget the little bitch 'cause I already kissed her
One thing that I did to your lady
Put her on the bed and she didn't say maybe
I know you know everybody knows
The way it comes, the way it gonna go
You think it's sad well that's too bad
Cause I'm havin' a ball and never cared a thing about
You
Everything about you, everything about you
I get sick when I'm around
I can't stand to be around
I hate everything about you
Artis: Ugly Kid Joe
Album: America’s Least Wanted
Rilis: 1992
Genre: Pop-metal
Songwriters: Whitfield Crane, Klaus Eichstadt
Produser: Ryan Dorn, Ugly Kid Joe
