Lirik Lagu She Looks So Perfect - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

She Looks So Perfect - 5 Seconds of Summer

Hey-hey, hey-hey, hey-hey, hey

Hey-hey, hey-hey, hey-hey, hey

Simmer down, simmer down

They say we're too young now to amount to anything else

But look around

We worked too damn hard for this just to give it up now

If you don't swim, you'll drown

But don't move, honey

You look so perfect standing there

In my American Apparel underwear

And I know now that I'm so down

Your lipstick stain is a work of art

I got your name tattooed in an arrow heart

And I know now that I'm so down (Hey!)

Hey-hey, hey-hey, hey-hey, hey

Let's get out, let's get out

Cause this deadbeat town's only here just to keep us down

While I was out

I found myself alone, just thinkin'

If I showed up with a plane ticket

And a shiny diamond ring with your name on it

Would you wanna run away too?

Cause all I really want is you

You look so perfect standing there

In my American Apparel underwear

And I know now that I'm so down

I made a mixtape straight out of '94

I've got your ripped skinny jeans lying on the floor

And I know now that I'm so down (Hey!)

Hey-hey, hey-hey, hey-hey, hey

You look so perfect standing there

In my American Apparel underwear

And I know now that I'm so down

Your lipstick stain is a work of art

I got your name tattooed in an arrow heart

And I know now that I'm so down, (Hey!)

Hey-hey, hey-hey, hey-hey, hey