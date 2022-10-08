Lirik Lagu Picture Myself - Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Picture Myself - Stephanie Poetri

My heart is sinkin', heart in my throat

Drownin' in your old leather coat

And now I spend my weekends alone

And think of all that I did, now that I don't

You moved out the west

And I moved to the city

Made separate beds

But I still hold you in my chest

When things aren't looking pretty

Wishing you the best

But am I kidding myself, it's after midnight

Kicking myself for staying, could I

Picture myself believin'?

Picture myself believin'

Am I holding the words my head wants to hide?

Thinking the worst forever, could I

Picture myself believin'?

Picture myself believin' in us

My head says one thing

But this feels amazin'

Forever is something

But together we're crazy

You moved out the west

And I moved to the city

Made separate beds

But I still hold you in my chest

When things aren't looking pretty

Wishing you the best

Am I kidding myself, it's after midnight

Kicking myself for staying, could I

Picture myself believin'?

Picture myself believin'

Am I holding the words my head wants to hide?

Thinking the worst forever, could I

Picture myself believin'?

Picture myself believin' in us

And I don't know why

No, I don't know why I'm this way

Stayin' all night

But what if I leave today

And I don't know why

Why am I afraid to stay