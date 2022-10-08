Lirik Lagu Picture Myself - Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB
Lirik lagu Picture Myself yang dibawakan Stephanie Poetri.
Lirik lagu Picture Myself yang dibawakan Stephanie Poetri.

Picture Myself - Stephanie Poetri

My heart is sinkin', heart in my throat
Drownin' in your old leather coat
And now I spend my weekends alone
And think of all that I did, now that I don't

You moved out the west
And I moved to the city
Made separate beds
But I still hold you in my chest
When things aren't looking pretty
Wishing you the best

But am I kidding myself, it's after midnight
Kicking myself for staying, could I
Picture myself believin'?
Picture myself believin'

Am I holding the words my head wants to hide?
Thinking the worst forever, could I
Picture myself believin'?
Picture myself believin' in us

My head says one thing
But this feels amazin'
Forever is something
But together we're crazy

You moved out the west
And I moved to the city
Made separate beds
But I still hold you in my chest
When things aren't looking pretty
Wishing you the best

Am I kidding myself, it's after midnight
Kicking myself for staying, could I
Picture myself believin'?
Picture myself believin'
Am I holding the words my head wants to hide?
Thinking the worst forever, could I
Picture myself believin'?
Picture myself believin' in us

And I don't know why
No, I don't know why I'm this way
Stayin' all night
But what if I leave today
And I don't know why
Why am I afraid to stay

