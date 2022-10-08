Lirik Lagu All I Ask – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

All I Ask – Adele

I will leave my heart at the door

I won't say a word

They've all been said before, you know

So why don't we just play pretend?

Like we're not scared of what's coming next

Or scared of having nothing left



Look, don't get me wrong

I know there is no tomorrow

All I ask is



If this is my last night with you

Hold me like I'm more than just a friend

Give me a memory I can use

Take me by the hand while we do what lovers do

It matters how this ends

'Cause what if I never love again?



I don't need your honesty

It's already in your eyes

And I'm sure my eyes, they speak for me

No one knows me like you do

And since you're the only one that matters

Tell me who do I run to?



Look, don't get me wrong

I know there is no tomorrow

All I ask is



If this is my last night with you

Hold me like I'm more than just a friend

Give me a memory I can use

Take me by the hand while we do what lovers do

It matters how this ends

'Cause what if I never love again?



Let this be our lesson in love

Let this be the way we remember us

I don't wanna be cruel or vicious

And I ain't asking for forgiveness

All I ask is



If this is my last night with you

Hold me like I'm more than just a friend

Give me a memory I can use

Take me by the hand while we do what lovers do

It matters how this ends

'Cause what if I never love again?

Credit

Artis: Adele

Album: 25

Tahun: 2015

Penulis lagu: Adele Adkins, Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Fakta di balik lirik

Lagu ini dirilis pada 20 November 2015 dan ditulis Adele bersama dengan Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Christopher Brody Brown. Lagu “All I Ask” merupakan lagu b-side track dari album studio ketiga Adele yang bertajuk “25”.

Lagu ini mengisahkan tentang sepasang kekasih yang hampir berpisah bukan karena mereka tidak saling menyukai, melainkan karena sesuatu yang tidak bisa diselesaikan secara logis dan seseorang itu ingin mencari kenyamanan pada kekasihnya tetapi dia tahu bahwa kekasihnya akan pergi.

Lagu “All I Ask” menduduki peringkat ke-41 di UK Single Chart dan ke-77 di US Billboard Hot 100. Lagu ini juga menduduki peringkat 17 di Korea Selatan, 21 di Finlandia, 66 di Prancis, dan 65 di Australia. (Intan Nurhidayah)***