Lirik Lagu The Greatest Show – Kealla Settle dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu The Greatest Show – Kealla Settle

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've waited for (whoa)

Been searching in the dark, your sweat soaking through the floor (whoa)

And buried in your bones there's an ache that you can't ignore

Taking your breath, stealing your mind

And all that was real is left behind

Don't fight it, it's coming for you, running at ya

It's only this moment, don't care what comes after

Your fever dream, can't you see it getting closer

Just surrender 'cause you feel the feeling taking over

It's fire, it's freedom, it's flooding open

It's a preacher in the pulpit and your blind devotion

There's something breaking at the brick of every wall, it's holding

All that you know

So tell me, do you wanna go?

Where it's covered in all the colored lights

Where the runaways are running the night

Impossible comes true, it's taking over you

Oh, this is the greatest show

We light it up, we won't come down

And the sun can't stop us now

Watching it come true, it's taking over you

Oh, this is the greatest show

colossal we come these renegades in the ring

(Whoa) where the lost get found in the crown of the circus king

Don't fight it, it's coming for you, running at ya

It's only this moment, don't care what comes after

It's blinding, outshining anything that you know

Just surrender 'cause you're calling and you wanna go

Where it's covered in all the colored lights

Where the runaways are running the night

Impossible comes true, intoxicating you

Oh, this is the greatest show

We light it up, we won't come down

And the sun can't stop us now

Watching it come true, it's taking over you

Oh, this is the greatest show

It's everything you ever want

It's everything you ever need

And it's here right in front of you

This is where you wanna be (this is where you wanna be)

It's everything you ever want

It's everything you ever need

And it's here right in front of you

This is where you wanna be

This is where you wanna be