Lirik Lagu Price Tag – Jessie J feat BoB dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Price Tag – Jessie J feat BoB
Okay, Coconut Man, Moonhead and Pea
You ready?
Seems like everybody's got a price
I wonder how they sleep at night
When the sale comes first and the truth comes second
Just stop for a minute and smile
Why is everybody so serious?
Acting so damn mysterious
Got shades on your eyes and your heels so high
That you can't even have a good time
Everybody look to their left
Everybody look to their right
Can you feel that? Yeah
We're paying with love tonight
It's not about the money, money, money
We don't need your money, money, money
We just wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching
Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling
Wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
We need to take it back in time
When music made us all unite
And it wasn't low blows and video hoes
Am I the only one getting tired?
Why is everybody so obsessed?
Money can't buy us happiness
Can we all slow down and enjoy right now?
Guarantee we'll be feeling alright
Everybody look to their left (to their left)
Everybody look to their right (to their right)
Can you feel that? Yeah
We're paying with love tonight
It's not about the money, money, money
We don't need your money, money, money
We just wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching
Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling
Wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag (yeah, yeah)
Well, keep the price tag (yeah) and take the cash back (back)
Just give me six strings (six strings) and a half stack (half stack)
And you can, can keep the cars, leave me the garage
And all I, yes, all I need are keys and guitars
Artikel Pilihan