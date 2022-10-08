Lirik Lagu Price Tag – Jessie J feat BoB dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Price Tag – Jessie J feat BoB

Okay, Coconut Man, Moonhead and Pea

You ready?

Seems like everybody's got a price

I wonder how they sleep at night

When the sale comes first and the truth comes second

Just stop for a minute and smile

Why is everybody so serious?

Acting so damn mysterious

Got shades on your eyes and your heels so high

That you can't even have a good time

Everybody look to their left

Everybody look to their right

Can you feel that? Yeah

We're paying with love tonight

It's not about the money, money, money

We don't need your money, money, money

We just wanna make the world dance

Forget about the price tag

Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching

Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling

Wanna make the world dance

Forget about the price tag

We need to take it back in time

When music made us all unite

And it wasn't low blows and video hoes

Am I the only one getting tired?

Why is everybody so obsessed?

Money can't buy us happiness

Can we all slow down and enjoy right now?

Guarantee we'll be feeling alright

Everybody look to their left (to their left)

Everybody look to their right (to their right)

Can you feel that? Yeah

We're paying with love tonight

It's not about the money, money, money

We don't need your money, money, money

We just wanna make the world dance

Forget about the price tag

Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching

Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling

Wanna make the world dance

Forget about the price tag (yeah, yeah)

Well, keep the price tag (yeah) and take the cash back (back)

Just give me six strings (six strings) and a half stack (half stack)

And you can, can keep the cars, leave me the garage

And all I, yes, all I need are keys and guitars