Lirik Lagu Driver License - Olivia Rodrigo dan Fakta di Baliknya

I got my driver's license last week
Just like we always talked about
'Cause you were so excited for me
To finally drive up to your house
But today I drove through the suburbs
Crying 'cause you weren't around
And you're probably with that blonde girl
Who always made me doubt
She's so much older than me
She's everything I'm insecure about
Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs
'Cause how could I ever love someone else?
And I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street
And all my friends are tired
Of hearing how much I miss you but
I kinda feel sorry for them
'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do
Yeah, today I drove through the suburbs
And pictured I was driving home to you
And I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one
Oh, and I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street
Red lights
Stop signs
I still see your face
In the white cars
Front yards
Can't drive past the places
We used to
Go to
'Cause I still fucking love you, babe
Sidewalks
We crossed
I still hear your voice
In the traffic
We're laughing
Over all the noise
God, I'm so blue
Know we're through
But I still fucking love you, babe
I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one
And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay now that I'm gone
Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me
'Cause you said forever now I drive alone past your street
Yeah, you said forever now I drive alone past your street
Credit:
Album: Sour
Dirilis: 20 Mei 2021
1. Memiliki 1 Miliar Streaming di Spotify
Driver License merupakan salah satu lagu Olivia Rodrigo yang sukses dan menjadi lagu viral sepanjang tahun 2021.
Pasalnya, lagu ini berhasil memecahkan serangkaian rekor, termasuk rekor Spotify dalam kategori lagu dengan jumlah pemutaran terbanyak dalam satu hari.
Tercatat hingga 11 Agustus 2021, Driver License memiliki lebih dari 1 miliar streaming di spotify.
2. Menjadi Lagu Terbanyak yang Diunduh
Lagu yang masuk dalam album Sour ini juga mendapatkan rekor sebagai lagu terbanyak diunduh di aplikasi Amazon Music.
3. Mendapat Jumlah Views Jutaan
Terhitung hingga saat ini, video musik Driver License telah ditonton lebih dari 350 juta orang di aplikasi YouTube.
4. Menduduki Tangga Lagu Nomor satu di 25 Negara
Saking populernya, lagu Driver License ini berhasil menduduki puncak urutan kesatu di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 AS.
Editor: Tita Salsabila
Terkini
8 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB
8 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB
8 Oktober 2022, 03:45 WIB
8 Oktober 2022, 03:44 WIB
8 Oktober 2022, 03:33 WIB
8 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
8 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
8 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
8 Oktober 2022, 03:13 WIB
8 Oktober 2022, 03:13 WIB
Artikel Pilihan