Lirik Lagu History – One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

You gotta help me, I'm losing my mind
Keep getting the feeling you wanna leave this all behind
Thought we were going strong
I thought we were holding on
Aren't we?
No, they don't teach you this in school
Now my heart's breaking and I don't know what to do
Thought we were going strong
Thought we were holding on
Aren't we?
You and me got a whole lot of history (oh)
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history (oh)
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever
All of the rumors, all of the fights
But we always find a way to make it out alive
Thought we were going strong
Thought we were holding on
Aren't we?
You and me got a whole lot of history (oh)
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history (oh)
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever
Mini bars, expensive cars, hotel rooms, and new tattoos
And the good champagne, and private planes, but they don't mean anything
'Cause the truth is out, I realize that without you here life is just a lie
This is not the end
This is not the end
We can make it, you know it, you know
You and me got a whole lot of history (oh)
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history (oh)
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever
You and me got a whole lot of history (oh)
We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen
You and me got a whole lot of history (oh)
So don't let it go, we can make some more, we can live forever
So don't let me go
So don't let me go
We can live forever
Baby don't you know
Baby don't you know
We can live forever
Credit:
Penulis lagu: Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, Ed Drewett, Wayne Hector.
Penyanyi: One Direction
Album: Made in the AM
Rilis: 6 November 2015
Fakta di balik lagu History – One Direction
History adalah sebuah lagu yang dipopulerkan boy band asal Inggris dan Irlandia yang berbasis di London bernama One Direction.
Lagu ini masuk dalam album Made in the AM sebagai single ketiga dan terakhir dari album studio kelima mereka yang dirilis pada 6 November 2015, setelah Zayn Malik keluar dari grup tersebut.
Bisa dibilang, History merupakan lagu perpisahan yang dirilis One Direction sebelum mereka memutuskan untuk hiatus pada Januari 2016, lantaran masing-masing dari anggotanya fokus memulai karir solo.
Sebagaimana video klip lagunya, History dari One Direction ini rupanya mencoba menceritakan tentang perjalanan dari mereka selama debut menjadi sebuah grup.
Sepenggal lirik yang berbunyi ‘We could be the greatest thing that the world has ever seen. We could live for ever’ seolah menggambarkan bahwa selama perjalanannya, mereka semua telah melakukan hal terbaik.
Saat perilisannya, Liam Payne juga mengatakan bahwa lagu itu didedikasikan khusus bagi para Directioners atau fandom mereka yang selama ini telah memberikan dukungan penuh kepada mereka.
Selain itu, lagu History ini berhasil menyabet penghargaan BRIT Award dalam kategori Song of the Year yang diberikan oleh British Phonographic Industry.
Berbeda dari karya lain yang terkesan menggebu-gebu, lagu History justru didominasi oleh instrumen akustik yang asyik dan kalem.
Karena itulah, lagu ini kini sudah ditonton 435 juta kali dan disukai oleh 5,4 juta pengguna di aplikasi YouTube. (Tini Fitriyani)***
