Lirik Lagu History – One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

You gotta help me, I'm losing my mind

Keep getting the feeling you wanna leave this all behind

Thought we were going strong

I thought we were holding on

Aren't we?

No, they don't teach you this in school

Now my heart's breaking and I don't know what to do

You and me got a whole lot of history (oh)

We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen

All of the rumors, all of the fights

But we always find a way to make it out alive

Mini bars, expensive cars, hotel rooms, and new tattoos

And the good champagne, and private planes, but they don't mean anything

'Cause the truth is out, I realize that without you here life is just a lie

This is not the end

This is not the end

We can make it, you know it, you know

So don't let me go

We can live forever

Baby don't you know

We can live forever