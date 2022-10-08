Lirik Lagu The Taste of Ink - The Used dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Taste of Ink - The Used

Is it worth it, can you even hear me?

Standing with your spotlight on me

Not enough to feed the hungry

I'm tired, and I've felt it for a while now

In this sea of lonely

The taste of ink is getting old

It's four o'clock in the fucking morning

Each day gets more and more like the last day

Still I can see it coming

While I'm standing in the river drowning

This could be my chance to break out

This could be my chance to say goodbye

At last it's finally over

Couldn't take this town much longer

Being half dead wasn't what I planned to be

Now I'm ready to be free

So here I am, it's in my hand

And I'll savor every moment of this

So here I am, alive at last

And I'll savor every moment of this

And won't you think I'm pretty

When I'm standing top the bright lit city

And I'll take your hand and pick you up

And keep you there so you can see

As long as you're alive and care

I promise I will take you there

We'll drink and dance the night away

(We'll drink and dance the night away)

Oh

So here I am, it's in my hand

And I'll savor every moment of this

So here I am, alive at last

And I'll savor every moment of this

Savor every moment of this

As long as you're alive

Here I am

I promise I will take you there

As long as you're alive

Here I am

I promise I will take you there

And won't you think I'm pretty

When I'm standing top the bright lit city

And I'll take your hand and pick you up

And keep you there so you can see it

As long as you're alive and care

I promise I will take you there

As long as you're alive and care

I promise I will take you there

So here I am, it's in my hand

And I'll savor every moment of this

So here I am, alive at last

And I'll savor every moment of this

Savor every moment of this

Savor every moment of this