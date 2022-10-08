Lirik Lagu The Taste of Ink - The Used dan Fakta di Baliknya

Is it worth it, can you even hear me?
Standing with your spotlight on me
Not enough to feed the hungry
I'm tired, and I've felt it for a while now
In this sea of lonely
The taste of ink is getting old
It's four o'clock in the fucking morning
Each day gets more and more like the last day
Still I can see it coming
While I'm standing in the river drowning
This could be my chance to break out
This could be my chance to say goodbye
At last it's finally over
Couldn't take this town much longer
Being half dead wasn't what I planned to be
Now I'm ready to be free
So here I am, it's in my hand
And I'll savor every moment of this
So here I am, alive at last
And I'll savor every moment of this
And won't you think I'm pretty
When I'm standing top the bright lit city
And I'll take your hand and pick you up
And keep you there so you can see
As long as you're alive and care
I promise I will take you there
We'll drink and dance the night away
(We'll drink and dance the night away)
Oh
So here I am, it's in my hand
And I'll savor every moment of this
So here I am, alive at last
And I'll savor every moment of this
Savor every moment of this
As long as you're alive
Here I am
I promise I will take you there
As long as you're alive
Here I am
I promise I will take you there
And won't you think I'm pretty
When I'm standing top the bright lit city
And I'll take your hand and pick you up
And keep you there so you can see it
As long as you're alive and care
I promise I will take you there
As long as you're alive and care
I promise I will take you there
So here I am, it's in my hand
And I'll savor every moment of this
So here I am, alive at last
And I'll savor every moment of this
Savor every moment of this
Savor every moment of this
