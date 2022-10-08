Lirik Lagu Sun is Shinning - Bob Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sun is Shinning - Bob Marley

Sun is shining, the weather is sweet, yeah

Make you wanna move your dancing feet now

To the rescue, here I am

Want you to know, y'all, can you understand?

here i am

Want you to know just if you can

(Tuesday evening) where i stand

(Wednesday morning)

Tell myself a new day is rising

(Thursday evening) get on the rise

A new day is dawning

(Friday morning) here i am

(Saturday evening) want you to know just

Want you to know just where i stand

When the morning gathers the rainbow

Want you to know i'm a rainbow too

So, to the rescue here i am

Want you to know just if you can

Where i stand, know, know, know, know, know

We'll lift our heads and give Jah praises

We'll lift our heads and give Jah praises, yeah

Sun is shining, the weather is sweet

Make you want to move your dancing feet

To the rescue, here i am

Want you to know just if you can

Where I stand

Monday morning, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop

Tuesday evening, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop

Wednesday morning, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop

Thursday evening, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop

Friday morning, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop

Saturday evening, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop

So to the rescue, to the rescue, to the rescue

Awake from your sleep and slumber

Today could be your lucky number

Sun is shining and the weather is sweet

Sun is shining...

Sun is shining...

Artis: Bob Marley

Album: Soul Revolution

Dirilis: 1971

Genre: EDM

Songwriters: Bob Marley

