Lirik Lagu Sun is Shinning - Bob Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sun is shining, the weather is sweet, yeah
Make you wanna move your dancing feet now
To the rescue, here I am
Want you to know, y'all, can you understand?
here i am
Want you to know just if you can
(Tuesday evening) where i stand
(Wednesday morning)
Tell myself a new day is rising
(Thursday evening) get on the rise
A new day is dawning
(Friday morning) here i am
(Saturday evening) want you to know just
Want you to know just where i stand
When the morning gathers the rainbow
Want you to know i'm a rainbow too
So, to the rescue here i am
Want you to know just if you can
Where i stand, know, know, know, know, know
We'll lift our heads and give Jah praises
We'll lift our heads and give Jah praises, yeah
Sun is shining, the weather is sweet
Make you want to move your dancing feet
To the rescue, here i am
Want you to know just if you can
Where I stand
Monday morning, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop
Tuesday evening, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop
Wednesday morning, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop
Thursday evening, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop
Friday morning, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop
Saturday evening, scoo-be-doop-scoop-scoop
So to the rescue, to the rescue, to the rescue
Awake from your sleep and slumber
Today could be your lucky number
Sun is shining and the weather is sweet
Sun is shining...
Sun is shining...
Artis: Bob Marley
Album: Soul Revolution
Dirilis: 1971
Genre: EDM
Songwriters: Bob Marley
