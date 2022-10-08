Lirik Lagu Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion dan Fakta Dibaliknya





Its All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion

There were nights when the wind was so cold

That my body froze in bed

If I just listened to it right outside the window



There were days when the sun was so cruel

That all the tears turned to dust

And I just knew my eyes were drying up forever



I finished crying in the instant that you left

And I can't remember where or when or how

And I banished every memory you and I had ever made



But when you touch me like this

And you hold me like that

I just have to admit

That it's all coming back to me

When I touch you like this

And I hold you like that

It's so hard to believe but

It's all coming back to me



It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now



There were moments of gold

And there were flashes of light

There were things I'd never do again

But then they'd always seemed right

There were nights of endless pleasure

It was more than any laws allow



Baby, baby



If I kiss you like this

And if you whisper like that

It was lost long ago

But it's all coming back to me

If you want me like this

And if you need me like that

It was dead long ago

But it's all coming back to me

It's so hard to resist

And it's all coming back to me

I can barely recall

But it's all coming back to me now

But it's all coming back



There were those empty threats and hollow lies

And whenever you tried to hurt me

I just hurt you even worse and so much deeper



There were hours that just went on for days

When alone at last we'd count up all the chances

That were lost to us forever



But you were history with the slamming of the door

And I made myself so strong again somehow

And I never wasted any of my time on you since then



But if I touch you like this

And if you kiss me like that

It was so long ago

But it's all coming back to me

If you touch me like this

And if I kiss you like that

It was gone with the wind

But it's all coming back to me



It's all coming back, it's all coming back to me now



There were moments of gold

And there were flashes of light

There were things we'd never do again

But then they'd always seemed right

There were nights of endless pleasure

It was more than all your laws allow



Baby, baby, baby



When you touch me like this

And when you hold me like that

It was gone with the wind

But it's all coming back to me

When you see me like this

And when I see you like that

Then we see what we want to see

All coming back to me

The flesh and the fantasies

All coming back to me

I can barely recall

But it's all coming back to me now



If you forgive me all this

If I forgive you all that

We forgive and forget

And it's all coming back to me

When you see me like this

And when I see you like that

We see just what we want to see

All coming back to me

The flesh and the fantasies

All coming back to me

I can barely recall but it's all coming back to me now



(It's all coming back to me now.)

And when you kiss me like this

(It's all coming back to me now.)

And when I touch you like that

(It's all coming back to me now.)

If you do it like this

(It's all coming back to me now.)

And if we...

Credit:

Penyanyi: Celine Dion

Penulis: Jim Steinman

Produser: Jim Steinman

Fakta Dibalik Lagu "It's All Coming Back to Me Now"

Terdapat 3 versi dari lagu “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”, yang pertama dinyanyikan oleh girl group Pandora Box pada tahun 1989.

Lalu dinyanyikan ulang oleh Celine Dion untuk albumnya yang berjudul “Falling Into You” yang dirilis pada tahun 1996 dan menjadi hits yang sangat fenomenal.

Lagu versi Celine Dion ini mencapai posisi ke-2 dalam tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 dan no 3 di UK Singles Chart. Lagu ini sempat populer kembali pada awal tahun 2022 lalu karena sebuah video viral di aplikasi Tiktok.

Versi ketiga dari lagu ini dinyanyikan oleh Meat Loaf yang berduet dengan penyanyi asal Norwegia, Marion Raven, dimana versi ini mencapai puncak tangga lagu di Norwegia dan berada di peringkat ke-2 tangga lagu Skotlandia. (Raida Shafa)***