Lirik Lagu We - Endah N Rhesa dan Fakta di Baliknya

We - Endah N Rhesa
We don't need to run from reality
We just have to face it with ability
We don't need to ask for something more
Just do what we can what we have before
We are the people we are the world
Write down the future and make a change
We are the people we are the world
Bright up the picture and make it dance
We don't have to wait for someone else
We just have to do it our best
And we don't need to be perfectly right (alright)
Just spread 'em wide in their side
We are the people we are the world
Write down the future and make a change
We are the people we are the world
Bright up the picture and make it dance
We don't need to hide we don't need to run we don't need to
We are the world
Write down the future and make a change
We are the people we are the world
Bright up the picture and make it dance
We are the people we are the world
Write down the future and make a change
We are the people we are the world
Bright up the picture and make it dance
Artis: Endah N Rhesa
Dirilis: 2018
Album: Regenerate
Pencipta: Endah Widiastuti dan Rhesa Adityarama
Fakta di Balik Lagu
Artikel Pilihan