Lirik Lagu We - Endah N Rhesa dan Fakta di Baliknya

We - Endah N Rhesa

We don't need to run from reality

We just have to face it with ability

We don't need to ask for something more

Just do what we can what we have before

We are the people we are the world

Write down the future and make a change

We are the people we are the world

Bright up the picture and make it dance

We don't have to wait for someone else

We just have to do it our best

And we don't need to be perfectly right (alright)

Just spread 'em wide in their side

We are the people we are the world

Write down the future and make a change

We are the people we are the world

Bright up the picture and make it dance

We don't need to hide we don't need to run we don't need to

We are the world

Write down the future and make a change

We are the people we are the world

Bright up the picture and make it dance

We are the people we are the world

Write down the future and make a change

We are the people we are the world

Bright up the picture and make it dance

Artis: Endah N Rhesa

Dirilis: 2018

Album: Regenerate

Pencipta: Endah Widiastuti dan Rhesa Adityarama

