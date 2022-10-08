Lirik Lagu Is This Love - Bob Marley dan The Wailers Serta Fakta di Baliknya

Is This Love - Bob Marley dan The Wailers

I want to love you, and treat you right

I want to love you, every day and every night

We'll be together, with a roof right over our heads

We'll share the shelter, of my single bed

We'll share the same room, yeah! For Jah provide the bread

Is this love, is this love, is this love

Is this love that I'm feelin'

Is this love, is this love, is this love

Is this love that I'm feelin'

I want to know, want to know, want to know now

I got to know, got to know, got to know now

I, I'm willing and able

So I throw my cards on your table

I want to love you, I want to love and treat, love and treat you right

I want to love you every day and every night

We'll be together, yeah! With a roof right over our heads

We'll share the shelter, yeah, oh now! of my single bed

We'll share the same room, yeah! For Jah provide the bread

Is this love, is this love, is this love

Is this love that I'm feelin'

Is this love, is this love, is this love

Is this love that I'm feelin'

Whoa! Oh yes I know, yes I know, yes I know now

Oh yes I know, yes I know, yes I know now

I, I'm willing and able

So I throw my cards on your table

See, I want to love ya, I want to love and treat ya

love and treat ya right

I want to love you every day and every night

We'll be together, with a roof right over our heads

We'll share the shelter, of my single bed

We'll share the same room, yeah! Jah provide the bread

We'll share the shelter, of my single bed

Artis: Bob Marley & The Wailers, The Wailers

Album: Is This Love (Remix)

Dirilis: 2016

Genre: Jazz, Akapela, Reggae

Songwriters: Bob Marley

Fakta di Balik Lagu

Lagu Is This Love yang dinyanyikan Bob Marley and the Wailers, dirilis pada album Kaya tahun 1978. Lagu tersebut menjadi salah satu lagu populer dan termasuk ke dalam kompilasi lagu Legend .

Lagu ciptaan Bob Marley tersebut memuncak ke nomor ke-9 di tangga lagu Inggris setelah dirilis pada tahun 1978. Sebuah rendisi langsung dari lagu tersebut dapat ditemukan di album live Babylon by Bus dari Paris pada tahun 1978.