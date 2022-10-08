Lirik Lagu No Woman No Cry - Bob Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu No Woman No Cry - Bob Marley
No, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry
'Cause, 'cause, 'cause I remember when we used to sit
In the government yard in Trenchtown
Oba, observing the hypocrites, yeah
Mingle with the good people we meet, yeah
Good friends we have, oh, good friends we've lost
Along the way, yeah
In this great future, you can't forget your past
So dry your tears, I say, yeah
No, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry, eh, yeah
Little darlin', don't shed no tears
No, woman, no cry
Eh, said, said, said, I remember when we used to sit
In the government yard in Trenchtown, yeah
And then Georgie would make the fire lights, I say
A log wood burnin' through the night, yeah
Then we would cook cornmeal porridge, I say
Of which I'll share with you, yeah
My feet is my only carriage
And so I've got to push on through
But while I'm gone
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
So no, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry
I say, oh little, oh little, darling, don't shed no tears
No, woman, no cry, eh
No, woman, no, woman, no, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry, one more time I've got to say
Oh little, little darling, please don't shed no tears
No, woman, no cry
No, woman, no, woman no cry
