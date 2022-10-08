Lirik Lagu No Woman No Cry - Bob Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB
Bob Marley, simak lirik lagu No Woman No Cry, ada fakta di baliknya berikut.
Bob Marley, simak lirik lagu No Woman No Cry, ada fakta di baliknya berikut. /YouTube Bob Marley

Lirik lagu No Woman No Cry - Bob Marley

No, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry

'Cause, 'cause, 'cause I remember when we used to sit
In the government yard in Trenchtown
Oba, observing the hypocrites, yeah
Mingle with the good people we meet, yeah
Good friends we have, oh, good friends we've lost
Along the way, yeah
In this great future, you can't forget your past
So dry your tears, I say, yeah

No, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry, eh, yeah
Little darlin', don't shed no tears
No, woman, no cry

Eh, said, said, said, I remember when we used to sit
In the government yard in Trenchtown, yeah
And then Georgie would make the fire lights, I say
A log wood burnin' through the night, yeah
Then we would cook cornmeal porridge, I say
Of which I'll share with you, yeah
My feet is my only carriage
And so I've got to push on through
But while I'm gone

Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright
Everything's gonna be alright

So no, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry
I say, oh little, oh little, darling, don't shed no tears
No, woman, no cry, eh

No, woman, no, woman, no, woman, no cry
No, woman, no cry, one more time I've got to say
Oh little, little darling, please don't shed no tears
No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no, woman no cry

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

