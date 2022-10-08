Lirik Lagu No Woman No Cry - Bob Marley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu No Woman No Cry - Bob Marley

No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry

'Cause, 'cause, 'cause I remember when we used to sit

In the government yard in Trenchtown

Oba, observing the hypocrites, yeah

Mingle with the good people we meet, yeah

Good friends we have, oh, good friends we've lost

Along the way, yeah

In this great future, you can't forget your past

So dry your tears, I say, yeah

No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry, eh, yeah

Little darlin', don't shed no tears

No, woman, no cry

Eh, said, said, said, I remember when we used to sit

In the government yard in Trenchtown, yeah

And then Georgie would make the fire lights, I say

A log wood burnin' through the night, yeah

Then we would cook cornmeal porridge, I say

Of which I'll share with you, yeah

My feet is my only carriage

And so I've got to push on through

But while I'm gone

Everything's gonna be alright

Everything's gonna be alright

Everything's gonna be alright

Everything's gonna be alright

Everything's gonna be alright

Everything's gonna be alright

Everything's gonna be alright

Everything's gonna be alright

So no, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry

I say, oh little, oh little, darling, don't shed no tears

No, woman, no cry, eh

No, woman, no, woman, no, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry, one more time I've got to say

Oh little, little darling, please don't shed no tears

No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no, woman no cry