Lirik Lagu I Love You 3000 - Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta Dibaliknya

Lirik lagu I Love You 3000 - Stephanie Poetri
Baby, take my hand
I want you to be my husband
'Cause you're my Iron Man
And I love you 3000
Baby, take a chance
'Cause I want this to be something
Straight out of a Hollywood movie
I see you standing there
In your hulk outerwear
And all I can think
Is where is the ring
'Cause I know you wanna ask
Scared the moment will pass
I can see it in your eyes
Just take me by surprise
And all my friends they tell me they see
You're planning to get on one knee
But I want it to be out of the blue
So make sure I have no clue
When you ask
Baby, take my hand
I want you to be my husband
'Cause you're my Iron Man
And I love you 3000
Baby, take a chance
'Cause I want this to be something
Straight out of a Hollywood movie
Now we're having dinner
And baby you're my winner
I see the way you smile
You're thinking about the aisle
You reach in your pocket
Emotion unlocking
And before you could ask
I answer too fast
And all my friends they tell me they see
You're planning to get on one knee
So now I can't stop thinking about you
I figured out all the clues
So now I ask
Baby, take my hand
I want you to be my husband
'Cause you're my Iron Man
And I love you 3000
Baby, take a chance
'Cause I want this to be something
Straight out of a Hollywood movie
Pa da da da da dam
No spoilers please
Pa da da da da dam
No spoilers please
Baby, take my hand
I want you to be my husband
'Cause you're my Iron Man
And I love you 3000
Baby, take a chance
'Cause I want this to be something
Straight out of a Hollywood movie, baby
