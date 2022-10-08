Lirik Lagu I Love You 3000 - Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta Dibaliknya

Lirik lagu I Love You 3000 - Stephanie Poetri

Baby, take my hand

I want you to be my husband

'Cause you're my Iron Man

And I love you 3000

Baby, take a chance

'Cause I want this to be something

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

I see you standing there

In your hulk outerwear

And all I can think

Is where is the ring

'Cause I know you wanna ask

Scared the moment will pass

I can see it in your eyes

Just take me by surprise

And all my friends they tell me they see

You're planning to get on one knee

But I want it to be out of the blue

So make sure I have no clue

When you ask

Baby, take my hand

I want you to be my husband

'Cause you're my Iron Man

And I love you 3000

Baby, take a chance

'Cause I want this to be something

Straight out of a Hollywood movie

Now we're having dinner

And baby you're my winner

I see the way you smile

You're thinking about the aisle

You reach in your pocket

Emotion unlocking

And before you could ask

I answer too fast

And all my friends they tell me they see

You're planning to get on one knee

So now I can't stop thinking about you

I figured out all the clues

So now I ask

Baby, take my hand

I want you to be my husband

'Cause you're my Iron Man

And I love you 3000

Baby, take a chance

'Cause I want this to be something

Straight out of a Hollywood movie



Pa da da da da dam

No spoilers please

Pa da da da da dam

No spoilers please

Baby, take my hand

I want you to be my husband

'Cause you're my Iron Man

And I love you 3000

Baby, take a chance

'Cause I want this to be something

Straight out of a Hollywood movie, baby