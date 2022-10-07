Lirik Lagu 925 – Ardhito Pramono, Gambaran Kehidupan Seorang Pekerja

Lirik Lagu 925 – Ardhito Pramono

Show it to me

Your salary

What I'm feeling under

It enlightened me

Oh, you're crazy moon

I work from nine to five

I don't know where to find you everyday

I'm working hard from nine to five

Been waiting for that promising you said

But it's been years and I'm hanging on subside

If I could be on the magazine next to Corden

Would it made be fine, oh

I'm just a guy works nine to five

Is there someone waiting on for me?

I dream of can't in pay on time

I know I'm saying yes too easily

Love isn't always like hangin on subside

So tell me Sheena, is it fun to stay

While your man's working everytime

Is it the fundamental thing to say?

'Cause everyone must have fund to make to shine

If I could be on the magazine next to Corden

Would it made be fine, oh

I'm just a guy

No I'm just a guy

I'm just a guy who works nine to five

Credit

Artis: Ardhito Pramono

Pencipta lagu: Ardhito Pramono

Album: Craziest Thing Happened in My Backyard

Dirilis tahun: 2020

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Balik Lagu 925

Lagu 925 ini diproduseri dan diciptakan sendiri oleh Ardhito Pramono. Lagu ini masuk dalam mini albumnya yang bertajuk Craziest Thing Happened in My Backyard, yang terdiri dari 5 lagu yakni Trash Talkin’, 925, Here We Go Again/Fanboy, Plaza Avenue, dan Happy.