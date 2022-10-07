Lirik Lagu 925 – Ardhito Pramono, Gambaran Kehidupan Seorang Pekerja

Lirik Lagu 925 – Ardhito Pramono
Show it to me
Your salary
What I'm feeling under
It enlightened me
Oh, you're crazy moon
I work from nine to five
I don't know where to find you everyday
I'm working hard from nine to five
Been waiting for that promising you said
But it's been years and I'm hanging on subside
If I could be on the magazine next to Corden
Would it made be fine, oh
I'm just a guy works nine to five
Is there someone waiting on for me?
I dream of can't in pay on time
I know I'm saying yes too easily
Love isn't always like hangin on subside
So tell me Sheena, is it fun to stay
While your man's working everytime
Is it the fundamental thing to say?
'Cause everyone must have fund to make to shine
If I could be on the magazine next to Corden
Would it made be fine, oh
I'm just a guy
No I'm just a guy
I'm just a guy who works nine to five
Credit
Artis: Ardhito Pramono
Pencipta lagu: Ardhito Pramono
Album: Craziest Thing Happened in My Backyard
Dirilis tahun: 2020
Genre: Pop
Fakta di Balik Lagu 925
Lagu 925 ini diproduseri dan diciptakan sendiri oleh Ardhito Pramono. Lagu ini masuk dalam mini albumnya yang bertajuk Craziest Thing Happened in My Backyard, yang terdiri dari 5 lagu yakni Trash Talkin’, 925, Here We Go Again/Fanboy, Plaza Avenue, dan Happy.
