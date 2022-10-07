Lirik Lagu Middle – Dj Snake dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik lagu
Staring at two different views on your window ledge
Coffee is going cold, it's like time froze
There you go wishing, floating down our wishing well
It's like I'm always causing problems, causing hell
I didn't mean to put you through this, I can tell
We cannot sweep this under the carpet (carpet)
I hope that I can turn back the time
To make it all alright, all alright for us
I'll promise to build a new world for us two
With you in the middle
Ly-ly-ly-ly-lying down beside you, what's going through your head?
The silence in the air felt like my soul froze
Am I just overthinking feelings I conceal?
This gut feeling I'm tryna get off me as well
I hope we find our missing pieces and just chill
We cannot sweep it under the carpet (carpet)
I hope that I can turn back the time
To make it all alright, all alright for us
I'll promise to build a new world for us two
With you in the middle
You in the middle
You in the middle
With you
You
Thank the children
Just thank the children
You
Thank the children
Just thank the children
Credit
Penulis: Aaron L Kleinstub, Adio Joshua, William Sami
Tahun rilis: 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, EDM
Makna lagu Middle yang dibawakan oleh DJ Snake ini memiliki arti yang sangat mendalam. Lagu yang menceritakan tentang seseorang yang berharap dapat memutar balik waktu untuk memperbaiki kesalahan-kesalahan yang pernah ia lakukan.
Kesalahan-kesalahan yang pernah dilakukannya mengakibatkan dirinya gagal mendapatkan hati seseorang. Lagu ini memaknai seseorang yang pernah gagal dalam mengutarakan rasa cintanya terhadap orang yang dicintainya.
Dulunya, ia memiliki seorang kekasih yang menjadi pacarnya. Namun disisi lain ia juga mencintai orang lain. Menyedihkannya, ia masih menyimpan perasaan itu kepada orang lain meskipun ia telah memiliki seorang kekasih (pacar).
