Lirik Lagu Middle – Dj Snake dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik lagu

Staring at two different views on your window ledge

Coffee is going cold, it's like time froze

There you go wishing, floating down our wishing well

It's like I'm always causing problems, causing hell

I didn't mean to put you through this, I can tell

We cannot sweep this under the carpet (carpet)

I hope that I can turn back the time

To make it all alright, all alright for us

I'll promise to build a new world for us two

With you in the middle

Ly-ly-ly-ly-lying down beside you, what's going through your head?

The silence in the air felt like my soul froze

Am I just overthinking feelings I conceal?

This gut feeling I'm tryna get off me as well

I hope we find our missing pieces and just chill

We cannot sweep it under the carpet (carpet)

I hope that I can turn back the time

To make it all alright, all alright for us

I'll promise to build a new world for us two

With you in the middle

You in the middle

You in the middle

With you

You

Thank the children

Just thank the children

You

Thank the children

Just thank the children

Credit

Penulis: Aaron L Kleinstub, Adio Joshua, William Sami

Tahun rilis: 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap, EDM

Makna Lagu Middle – DJ Snake

Makna lagu Middle yang dibawakan oleh DJ Snake ini memiliki arti yang sangat mendalam. Lagu yang menceritakan tentang seseorang yang berharap dapat memutar balik waktu untuk memperbaiki kesalahan-kesalahan yang pernah ia lakukan.

Kesalahan-kesalahan yang pernah dilakukannya mengakibatkan dirinya gagal mendapatkan hati seseorang. Lagu ini memaknai seseorang yang pernah gagal dalam mengutarakan rasa cintanya terhadap orang yang dicintainya.

Dulunya, ia memiliki seorang kekasih yang menjadi pacarnya. Namun disisi lain ia juga mencintai orang lain. Menyedihkannya, ia masih menyimpan perasaan itu kepada orang lain meskipun ia telah memiliki seorang kekasih (pacar).