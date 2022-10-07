Lirik Lagu Never Not - Lauv yang Dinyanyikan Jungkook BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Not – Cover BTS Jungkook

We were so beautiful

We were so tragic

No other magic

Could ever compare

I lost myself, seventeen

Then you came, found me

No other magic

Could ever compare

There’s a room

In my heart with the memories we made

Tok ‘em down but they’re stikk in their frames

There’s no way I could ever forget, hmm

For as long as I live

And as long as I love

I will never not think about you

You, hmm

I will never not think about you

From the moment I loved

I knew you were the one

And no matter whatever I do

Ooh, hmm

I will never not think about you

What we had only comes

Once in a lifetime

For the rest of mine

Always compare

To the room

In my heart with the memories we made

Nights on fifth, in between B and A

There's no way I could ever forget, hmm

For as long as I live

And as long as I love

I will never not think about you

You, hmm

I will never not think about you