Lirik Lagu Never Not - Lauv yang Dinyanyikan Jungkook BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Never Not – Cover BTS Jungkook
We were so beautiful
We were so tragic
No other magic
Could ever compare
I lost myself, seventeen
Then you came, found me
No other magic
Could ever compare
There’s a room
In my heart with the memories we made
Tok ‘em down but they’re stikk in their frames
There’s no way I could ever forget, hmm
For as long as I live
And as long as I love
I will never not think about you
You, hmm
I will never not think about you
From the moment I loved
I knew you were the one
And no matter whatever I do
Ooh, hmm
I will never not think about you
What we had only comes
Once in a lifetime
For the rest of mine
Always compare
To the room
In my heart with the memories we made
Nights on fifth, in between B and A
There's no way I could ever forget, hmm
For as long as I live
And as long as I love
I will never not think about you
You, hmm
I will never not think about you
