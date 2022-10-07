Lirik Lagu Moving Mountains – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Moving Mountains – Usher

It's like whatever I do (oh-oh)

Just can't get through to you (oh-oh, oh-oh)

I'm never gonna tell you nothing wrong

Listen

Now, now she love me, shorty, I loved her

Used to jump up in the Maybach and roll out

Used to care, she used to share

The love that she used to give me can't be found

I lost my way, she said she'd stay

And lately I been sleeping with a ghost

My stock is down and out

I used to be worth my weight in gold

That was before the great depression kicked in and rocked us

And that was before the hurricane came in and stopped us

I told you to leave, but you lied to me when you said that

Baby, no worries, I promise to get us back

I know sorries, just wouldn't do it

Her heart is obliterated, I'm trying to travel through

But it's like moving mountains

It's like moving mountains, hey

But I keep climbing and hoping things would change

Then the sky turns gray

And the water from the rain washes progress away

It's like moving mountains (moving moutains)

It's like moving mountains (moving moutains)

Why you just leave me, just leave me be

Just leave me, just leave me be

Why you just leave me, just leave me be

Why you just leave me, just leave me be

Y-oh, y-oh

Y-oh, y-oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

She, she don't touch me, I don't touch her

We ain't really ever say a word

I really wanna give her everything she deserves

But the bad took away the good

She thinks that I'm full of it, arguments

Always pissed, man I'm tired

Every kiss that I miss

Girl, you know I'm trying