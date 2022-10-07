Lirik Lagu Moving Mountains – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 Oktober 2022, 03:55 WIB
Penyanyi Usher.
Penyanyi Usher. /Instagram @usher

Moving MountainsUsher

It's like whatever I do (oh-oh)
Just can't get through to you (oh-oh, oh-oh)
I'm never gonna tell you nothing wrong
Listen

Now, now she love me, shorty, I loved her
Used to jump up in the Maybach and roll out
Used to care, she used to share
The love that she used to give me can't be found
I lost my way, she said she'd stay
And lately I been sleeping with a ghost
My stock is down and out
I used to be worth my weight in gold

That was before the great depression kicked in and rocked us
And that was before the hurricane came in and stopped us
I told you to leave, but you lied to me when you said that
Baby, no worries, I promise to get us back

I know sorries, just wouldn't do it
Her heart is obliterated, I'm trying to travel through
But it's like moving mountains
It's like moving mountains, hey

But I keep climbing and hoping things would change
Then the sky turns gray
And the water from the rain washes progress away
It's like moving mountains (moving moutains)
It's like moving mountains (moving moutains)

Why you just leave me, just leave me be
Just leave me, just leave me be
Why you just leave me, just leave me be
Why you just leave me, just leave me be

Y-oh, y-oh
Y-oh, y-oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh

She, she don't touch me, I don't touch her
We ain't really ever say a word
I really wanna give her everything she deserves
But the bad took away the good
She thinks that I'm full of it, arguments
Always pissed, man I'm tired
Every kiss that I miss
Girl, you know I'm trying

Halaman:
1
2
3
4

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Kisah Insani – Vina Panduwinata Feat Chrisye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kisah Insani – Vina Panduwinata Feat Chrisye dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 04:56 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dua Kursi - Rita Sugiarto dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dua Kursi - Rita Sugiarto dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 04:53 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menyerah Saja – Vadel Nasir dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menyerah Saja – Vadel Nasir dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 04:49 WIB
Lirik Lagu 925 – Ardhito Pramono, Gambaran Kehidupan Seorang Pekerja

Lirik Lagu 925 – Ardhito Pramono, Gambaran Kehidupan Seorang Pekerja

7 Oktober 2022, 04:46 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bila - GIGI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bila - GIGI dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glow Like Dat - Rich Brian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glow Like Dat - Rich Brian dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 04:43 WIB
Lirik Lagu Senja Teduh Pelita – Maliq D’Essentials dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Senja Teduh Pelita – Maliq D’Essentials dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 04:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tulang Rusuk - Rita Sugiarto dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tulang Rusuk - Rita Sugiarto dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 04:41 WIB
Lirik Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 04:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Flashlight (OST Pitch Perfect 2) - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Flashlight (OST Pitch Perfect 2) - Jessie J dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 04:38 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Wajah Bocah 14 Tahun yang Dipacari Kriss Hatta Terungkap, Siapa Dia?
4

Siapa Selingkuhan Rizky Billar? Artis Atau Orang Biasa...
5

BigHit Entertainment Respons Rumor Kencan V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK, Ini Langkah yang Diambil
6

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
7

Kai Exo Diduga Liburan Bareng dengan Lucas NCT, Foto Kebersamaan Tersebar di Media Sosial
8

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
9

Heboh Lesti Kejora Diduga jadi Korban KDRT, Kakak Rizky Billar Beri Klarifikasi Pakai Foto?
10

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Bangka Belitung

3 Hari Puasa Ayyamul Bidh Oktober 2022, Simak Tanggal 13-15 Rabiul Awal 1444 H Beserta Niat Puasanya

3 Hari Puasa Ayyamul Bidh Oktober 2022, Simak Tanggal 13-15 Rabiul Awal 1444 H Beserta Niat Puasanya

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jendela Cianjur

Bacaan Surat Yasin Lengkap 83 Ayat, Tulisan Arab, Latin, dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Bacaan Surat Yasin Lengkap 83 Ayat, Tulisan Arab, Latin, dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Suhu Udara Capai 18 Derajat Celcius, Dini Hari Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya Terasa Tiris

Suhu Udara Capai 18 Derajat Celcius, Dini Hari Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya Terasa Tiris

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Serang News

Link Loker PT Latinusa Tbk Kota Cilegon Bulan Oktober 2022, Ini Kualifikasinya

Link Loker PT Latinusa Tbk Kota Cilegon Bulan Oktober 2022, Ini Kualifikasinya

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Potensi Badung

Timnas Indonesia On Fire Tatap Piala Asia, Kiper Bali United Justru Dibuat Khawatir

Timnas Indonesia On Fire Tatap Piala Asia, Kiper Bali United Justru Dibuat Khawatir

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022: Ada Ikatan Cinta, Amanah Wali S6, TBL

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022: Ada Ikatan Cinta, Amanah Wali S6, TBL

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Rhoma Irama Kaula Muda, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Rhoma Irama Kaula Muda, Lengkap dengan Lirik

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tabanan dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tabanan dan Sekitarnya

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Libra dan Scorpio, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 : Peluang Baru Menanti

Ramalan Bintang Libra dan Scorpio, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 : Peluang Baru Menanti

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Realita STTU

Terdakwa Indra Kens pada Kasus Binomo Dituntut 15 Tahun Penjara

Terdakwa Indra Kens pada Kasus Binomo Dituntut 15 Tahun Penjara

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Jumat, 7 Oktober 2022 : Si Kriwil Jadi 2, Hypening, Superdeal Indonesia

Jadwal Acara Televisi GTV Jumat, 7 Oktober 2022 : Si Kriwil Jadi 2, Hypening, Superdeal Indonesia

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Magelang

Cek! Begini Cara Download Video YouTube Pakai y2mate, BEbas Pilih Format dan Resolusi

Cek! Begini Cara Download Video YouTube Pakai y2mate, BEbas Pilih Format dan Resolusi

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Rindukan Seseorang untuk Dipeluk dan Dihibur

Prediksi Cinta Aries, Taurus dan Gemini Hari Ini; Rindukan Seseorang untuk Dipeluk dan Dihibur

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Indosiar MOJI Jumat 7 Oktober 2022: Tonton AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Malam Ini

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Indosiar MOJI Jumat 7 Oktober 2022: Tonton AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Malam Ini

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Simak Ramalan Zodiak Gemini dan Cancer untuk Jumat 7 Oktober 2022

Simak Ramalan Zodiak Gemini dan Cancer untuk Jumat 7 Oktober 2022

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 7 Oktober 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Perubahan Mendadak Terjadi Dalam Kehidupanmu

Ramalan Zodiak 7 Oktober 2022 Aries, Taurus, Gemini: Perubahan Mendadak Terjadi Dalam Kehidupanmu

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Acer Indonesia Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Kosong Saja Berikut Link Pendaftaran

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Acer Indonesia Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Kosong Saja Berikut Link Pendaftaran

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Sudut Batam

Hukum Tajwid Sural Ali Imran Ayat 139 Lengkap dengan Cara Membacanya

Hukum Tajwid Sural Ali Imran Ayat 139 Lengkap dengan Cara Membacanya

7 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 4 Tanda Kiamat Kata Gus Baha, Nomor 4 Bisa Dilihat di Masjid Terdekat

Inilah 4 Tanda Kiamat Kata Gus Baha, Nomor 4 Bisa Dilihat di Masjid Terdekat

7 Oktober 2022, 04:59 WIB

Utara Times

Siapa Saja Pelaku Tragedi Kanjuruhan Malang? Berikut Daftar Tersangkanya

Siapa Saja Pelaku Tragedi Kanjuruhan Malang? Berikut Daftar Tersangkanya

7 Oktober 2022, 04:58 WIB

Media Blora

Berikut ini Bacaan Dzikir dan Doa Setelah Sholat Witir, Lengkap dengan Bahasa Arab, Latin dan Terjemahannya

Berikut ini Bacaan Dzikir dan Doa Setelah Sholat Witir, Lengkap dengan Bahasa Arab, Latin dan Terjemahannya

7 Oktober 2022, 04:57 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara GTV Jumat 7 Oktober 2022: Ada Film The Chronicles Of Narnia Voyage of The Dawn Treader

Jadwal Acara GTV Jumat 7 Oktober 2022: Ada Film The Chronicles Of Narnia Voyage of The Dawn Treader

7 Oktober 2022, 04:57 WIB

Utara Times

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 9 Halaman 78: Tugas Pahami Cerpen Anak Rajin dan Pohon Pengetahuan

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 9 Halaman 78: Tugas Pahami Cerpen Anak Rajin dan Pohon Pengetahuan

7 Oktober 2022, 04:56 WIB

Hai Lombok Timur

Rukun Khutbah Jumat yang Wajib Anda Tahu, Membaca Hamdalah hingga Membaca Doa Untuk Orang Mukmin

Rukun Khutbah Jumat yang Wajib Anda Tahu, Membaca Hamdalah hingga Membaca Doa Untuk Orang Mukmin

7 Oktober 2022, 04:54 WIB

Portal Sulut

Akun SSCASN Sudah Dibuka? Ini Skema Penempatan Pelamar Prioritas 1, 2 dan Umum di PPPK 2022

Akun SSCASN Sudah Dibuka? Ini Skema Penempatan Pelamar Prioritas 1, 2 dan Umum di PPPK 2022

7 Oktober 2022, 04:54 WIB