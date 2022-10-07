Lirik Lagu Moving Mountains – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's like whatever I do (oh-oh)
Just can't get through to you (oh-oh, oh-oh)
I'm never gonna tell you nothing wrong
Listen
Now, now she love me, shorty, I loved her
Used to jump up in the Maybach and roll out
Used to care, she used to share
The love that she used to give me can't be found
I lost my way, she said she'd stay
And lately I been sleeping with a ghost
My stock is down and out
I used to be worth my weight in gold
That was before the great depression kicked in and rocked us
And that was before the hurricane came in and stopped us
I told you to leave, but you lied to me when you said that
Baby, no worries, I promise to get us back
I know sorries, just wouldn't do it
Her heart is obliterated, I'm trying to travel through
But it's like moving mountains
It's like moving mountains, hey
But I keep climbing and hoping things would change
Then the sky turns gray
And the water from the rain washes progress away
It's like moving mountains (moving moutains)
It's like moving mountains (moving moutains)
Why you just leave me, just leave me be
Just leave me, just leave me be
Why you just leave me, just leave me be
Why you just leave me, just leave me be
Y-oh, y-oh
Y-oh, y-oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
She, she don't touch me, I don't touch her
We ain't really ever say a word
I really wanna give her everything she deserves
But the bad took away the good
She thinks that I'm full of it, arguments
Always pissed, man I'm tired
Every kiss that I miss
Girl, you know I'm trying
