Lirik Lagu The Boys - Girls' Generation dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Boys - Girls Generation
Geobi naseo shijakjocha an hae bwattamyeon
Geudaen tudeoldaeji mara jom (GG)
Jujeohamyeon gihweneun modu neoreul bikyeo ga
Gaseum pyeogo nawa bwara jom (T.R.X)
Bring the boys out
Yeah you know
B-bring the boys out
We bring the boys out
We bring the boys out, yeah
B-bring the boys out
Sullie matchweo saneun geot
Neon gildeuryeojeo beoryeonni?
Gwaenchanni? (Get up)
Amdamhan sesangi geudael
Junuk deulge mandeuni?
(That's funny) gwaenchanni?
Geunyang bol suga eopseo nan
Budichigo kkaejeodo
Myeot beonigo ireona
Nalkaropge meotjige
Ireul naegoya maldeon
Ni yaseongeul boyeo jweo
My boy
B-bring the boys out
Girls' Generation make you feel the heat
Jeon segega neoreul jumokae
B-bring the boys out
Wipungdo dangdanghaji
Ppyeossokbuteo neon weollae meotjeosseo
You know the girls
B-b-bring the boys out
Heundeulliji malgo geudaen jaril jikyeo
Weollae jeonjaeng gateun salmeul saneun inganingeol
Neoneun wae? (Yeah fly high)
Beolsseo wae? (You fly high) pogihae
Oh, neon meoreotjana
Neoye jimnyeomeul boyeo jweo
Jigul jom heundeureo jweo
Moduga neol bol su itge
Yeoksaneun saeropge
Sseuyeojige dwelkkeol
Juingongeun baro neo
Baro neo
B-bring the boys out
Girls' Generation make you feel the heat
Jeon segega neoreul jumokae
B-bring the boys out
Wipungdo dangdanghaji
Ppyeossokbuteo neon weollae meotjeosseo
You know the girls
B-b-bring the boys out
Girls bring the boys out
I wanna dance right now
Naega ikkeureo julkke Come out
Sesang namjadeuriyeo nan No. 1
Jihyereul juneun Athena, check this out
Jeulgyeo bwara dojeone seolleim
Imi modu gajin sesange namja
Geudaero jjuk ganeun geoya Keep up
Girls' Generation, we don't stop
Artikel Pilihan