Lirik Lagu The Boys - Girls' Generation dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Boys - Girls Generation

Geobi naseo shijakjocha an hae bwattamyeon

Geudaen tudeoldaeji mara jom (GG)

Jujeohamyeon gihweneun modu neoreul bikyeo ga

Gaseum pyeogo nawa bwara jom (T.R.X)

Bring the boys out

Yeah you know

B-bring the boys out

We bring the boys out

We bring the boys out, yeah

B-bring the boys out

Sullie matchweo saneun geot

Neon gildeuryeojeo beoryeonni?

Gwaenchanni? (Get up)

Amdamhan sesangi geudael

Junuk deulge mandeuni?

(That's funny) gwaenchanni?

Geunyang bol suga eopseo nan

Budichigo kkaejeodo

Myeot beonigo ireona

Nalkaropge meotjige

Ireul naegoya maldeon

Ni yaseongeul boyeo jweo

My boy

B-bring the boys out

Girls' Generation make you feel the heat

Jeon segega neoreul jumokae

B-bring the boys out

Wipungdo dangdanghaji

Ppyeossokbuteo neon weollae meotjeosseo

You know the girls

B-b-bring the boys out

Heundeulliji malgo geudaen jaril jikyeo

Weollae jeonjaeng gateun salmeul saneun inganingeol

Neoneun wae? (Yeah fly high)

Beolsseo wae? (You fly high) pogihae

Oh, neon meoreotjana

Neoye jimnyeomeul boyeo jweo

Jigul jom heundeureo jweo

Moduga neol bol su itge

Yeoksaneun saeropge

Sseuyeojige dwelkkeol

Juingongeun baro neo

Baro neo

B-bring the boys out

Girls' Generation make you feel the heat

Jeon segega neoreul jumokae

B-bring the boys out

Wipungdo dangdanghaji

Ppyeossokbuteo neon weollae meotjeosseo

You know the girls

B-b-bring the boys out

Girls bring the boys out

I wanna dance right now

Naega ikkeureo julkke Come out

Sesang namjadeuriyeo nan No. 1

Jihyereul juneun Athena, check this out

Jeulgyeo bwara dojeone seolleim

Imi modu gajin sesange namja

Geudaero jjuk ganeun geoya Keep up

Girls' Generation, we don't stop