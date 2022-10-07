Lirik lagu I'll Be There For You - Bon Jovi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bon Jovi - I'll Be There For You

I guess this time you're really leaving

I heard your suitcase say goodbye

Well, as my broken heart lies bleeding

You say true love, it's suicide

You say you've cried a thousand rivers

And now you're swimming for the shore

You left me drowning in my tears

And you won't save me anymore

I'm praying to God you'll give me one more chance, girl

I'll be there for you

These five words I swear to you

When you breathe, I wanna be the air for you

I'll be there for you

I'd live and I'd die for you

I'd steal the sun from the sky for you

Words can't say what love can do

I'll be there for you

I know you know we've had some good times

Now they have their own hiding place

Well, I can promise you tomorrow

But I can't buy back yesterday

Yeah, baby, you know my hands are dirty

(Oh, woman, you know my hands are dirty)

But I wanted to be your Valentine

I'll be the water when you get thirsty, baby

When you get drunk, I'll be the wine, oh

I'll be there for you

These five words I swear to you

When you breathe, I wanna be the air for you

I'll be there for you

I'd live and I'd die for you

I'd steal the sun from the sky for you

Words can't say what love can do

I'll be there for you

I wasn't there when you were happy

(I wasn't there to make you happy)

And I wasn't there when you were down, down

Didn't mean to miss your birthday, baby

I wish I'd seen you blow those candles out

Oh

I'll be there for you

These five words I swear to you

When you breathe, I wanna be the air for you

I'll be there for you

I'd live and I'd die for you

I'd steal the sun from the sky for you

Words can't say what love can do

I'll be there for

I'll be there for you

These five words I swear to you

When you breathe, I wanna be the air for you

I'll be there for you

I'd live and I'd die for you

I'd steal the sun from the sky for you

Words can't say what love can do

I'll be there for you

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

Credit

Artis: Bon Jovi

Album: New Jersey

Genre: Hard rock, Rock

Tanggal Rilis: 1988

Penulis lagu: Jon Bon Jovi / Richard S. Sambora

Nominasi: American Music Award untuk Favorite Pop/Rock Single

Fakta di Balik Lagu