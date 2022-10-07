Lirik Lagu Runaway- Bon Jovi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu
On the street where you live girls talk about their social lives
They're made of lipstick, plastic and paint
A touch of sable in their eyes
All your life all you asked
When is your Daddy gonna talk to you
But we're living in another world
Tryin' to get your message through
No one heard a single word you said
They should have seen it in your eyes
What was going around your head
Oh, she's a little runaway
Daddy's girl learned fast
All those things he couldn't say
Ooh, she's a little runaway
A different line every night
Guaranteed to blow your mind
See you out on the streets
Call me for a wild time
So you sit home alone
'Cause there's nothing left that you can do
There's only pictures hung in the shadows
Left there to look at you
You know she likes the lights
At night on the neon Broadway signs
And she don't really mind
Its only love she hoped to find
Oh, she's a little runaway
Daddy's girl learned fast
All those things he couldn't say
Ooh, she's a little runaway
No one heard a single word you said
They should have seen it in your eyes
What was going on your head
Oh, she's a little runaway
Daddy's girl learned fast
All those things he couldn't say
Ooh, she's a little runaway
Credit
Artis: Bon Jovi
Album: Bon Jovi
Genre: Hard rock, Glam metal, Children's Music, Pop, Rock
Tanggal Rilis: 21 Januari 1984
Penulis lagu: George Nick Karakoglou / Jon Bon Jovi
Nominasi: American Music Award untuk Favorite Pop/Rock Single
Fakta di Balik Lagu
