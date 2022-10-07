Lirik Lagu Runaway- Bon Jovi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu

On the street where you live girls talk about their social lives

They're made of lipstick, plastic and paint

A touch of sable in their eyes

All your life all you asked

When is your Daddy gonna talk to you

But we're living in another world

Tryin' to get your message through

No one heard a single word you said

They should have seen it in your eyes

What was going around your head

Oh, she's a little runaway

Daddy's girl learned fast

All those things he couldn't say

Ooh, she's a little runaway

A different line every night

Guaranteed to blow your mind

See you out on the streets

Call me for a wild time

So you sit home alone

'Cause there's nothing left that you can do

There's only pictures hung in the shadows

Left there to look at you

You know she likes the lights

At night on the neon Broadway signs

And she don't really mind

Its only love she hoped to find

Oh, she's a little runaway

Daddy's girl learned fast

All those things he couldn't say

Ooh, she's a little runaway

No one heard a single word you said

They should have seen it in your eyes

What was going on your head

Oh, she's a little runaway

Daddy's girl learned fast

All those things he couldn't say

Ooh, she's a little runaway

Credit

Artis: Bon Jovi

Album: Bon Jovi

Genre: Hard rock, Glam metal, Children's Music, Pop, Rock

Tanggal Rilis: 21 Januari 1984

Penulis lagu: George Nick Karakoglou / Jon Bon Jovi

Nominasi: American Music Award untuk Favorite Pop/Rock Single

