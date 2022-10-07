Lirik Lagu Cold Water – Major Lazer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cold Water – Major Lazer

Everybody gets high sometimes, you know

What else can we do when we're feeling low?

So take a deep breath and let it go

You shouldn't be drowning on your own

And if you feel you're sinking, I will jump right over

Into cold, cold water for you

And although time may take us into different places

I will still be patient with you

And I hope you know

I won't let go

I'll be your lifeline tonight

I won't let go

I'll be your lifeline tonight

Cause we all get lost sometimes, you know?

It's how we learn and how we grow

And I wanna lay with you 'til I'm old

You shouldn't be fighting on your own

And if you feel you're sinking, I will jump right over

Into cold, cold water for you

And although time may take us into different places

I will still be patient with you

And I hope you know

I won't let go

(I won't let go, no no, no no no no)

I'll be your lifeline tonight

I won't let go

I'll be your lifeline tonight

Come on, come on

Save me from my rocking boat

I just wanna stay afloat

I'm all alone

And I hope, I hope someone come and take me home

Somewhere I can rest my soul

I need to know you won't let go

I won't let go

(I won't let go, no no, no no no no)

I'll be your lifeline tonight

I won't let go

I'll be your lifeline tonight

I won't let go

I won't let go

Fakta di balik lagu

Major Lazer adalah trio DJ musik dansa elektronik Amerika, yang mencakup produser rekaman Diplo, dan DJ Walshy Fire dan Ape Drums. Major Lazer ini didirikan pada 2008 oleh Diplo dan Switch, kemudian pada 2011, Switch pergi setelah tiga tahun. Lalu digantikan oleh Jillionaire dan Walshy Fire. Pada Juni 2019, Jillionaire meninggalkan grup dan digantikan oleh Ape Drums.

Musik yang mereka bawakan mencakup berbagai genre, seperti mencampur reggae dengan dancehall, reggaeton, soca, house dan moombahton. Salah satunya lagu yang berjudul Cold Water yang dirilis pada 2016 ini merupakan lagu kolaborasi dengan penyanyi ternama Justin Bieber dan MØ.

Selanjutnya yang dimaksud “Cold Water” dalam lagu ini, yakni keadaan paling bawah atau terdalam lantaran seseorang sudah sangat sedih, frustasi, atau benar-benar down. Banyak yang beranggapan bahwa lirik lagu yang disajikan dalam lagu ini memiliki keterkaitannya dengan seorang pecandu narkoba (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***