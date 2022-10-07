Lirik Lagu You're Right - The Weeknd Feat Doja Cat dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You're Right - The Weeknd Feat Doja Cat

I got a man, but I want you

I got a man, but I want you

And it's just nerves, it's just dick

Makin' me think 'bout someone new

You know I got so much to say

I try to hide it in my face

And it don't work, you see through

That I just want get wit' you

And you're right

You right, I got my guy

But I, I, can't help it, I want you

Said, you right, I got my guy

But I, I, can't help it I want you

I can't stop and look the other way

'Cause I know what could be, babe

And you never feel the same

You'd be thinkin' 'bout it every day

Don't believe in fairytales, but we got our fantasies

And it's me and you, no she

Tryna be all through your sheets

Have you all on top of me

Acting like it's not that deep

Boy, you can take it out on me

Tell me what it's 'bout to be

Really feel it's bound to be

I can't tell no one but they all know

I got a man, but I want you

I got a man, but I want you

And it's just nerves, it's just dick

Makin' me think 'bout someone new

You know I got so much to say

I try to hide it in my face

And it don't work, you see through

That I just want get wit' you

And you're right