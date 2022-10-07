Lirik Lagu You're Right - The Weeknd Feat Doja Cat dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You're Right - The Weeknd Feat Doja Cat
I got a man, but I want you
I got a man, but I want you
And it's just nerves, it's just dick
Makin' me think 'bout someone new
You know I got so much to say
I try to hide it in my face
And it don't work, you see through
That I just want get wit' you
And you're right
You right, I got my guy
But I, I, can't help it, I want you
Said, you right, I got my guy
But I, I, can't help it I want you
I can't stop and look the other way
'Cause I know what could be, babe
And you never feel the same
You'd be thinkin' 'bout it every day
Don't believe in fairytales, but we got our fantasies
And it's me and you, no she
Tryna be all through your sheets
Have you all on top of me
Acting like it's not that deep
Boy, you can take it out on me
Tell me what it's 'bout to be
Really feel it's bound to be
I can't tell no one but they all know
I got a man, but I want you
I got a man, but I want you
And it's just nerves, it's just dick
Makin' me think 'bout someone new
You know I got so much to say
I try to hide it in my face
And it don't work, you see through
That I just want get wit' you
And you're right
