Lirik Lagu GOLDEN - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik GOLDEN - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Verse 1]

It goes and it's golden like sands of time

I hope and I hope you'll still be fine

I know that it's bright, look through the light and see, it's meant to be

I know that it's bright, look through the light and see, it's meant to be

Every single jigsaw piece seems to be incomplete

[Chorus]

The choices we make change the path that we take

But I know

That somewhere out there there's a path that we chose

There's a life that we share, there's a love and it grows

[Verse 2]

It goes and it's golden like sands of time

I hope and I hope you'll still be fine

I know that it's bright

Look through the light and see, it's meant to be

Every single jigsaw piece

[Chorus]

The choices we make change the path that we take

But I know

That somewhere out there there's a path that we chose

There's a life that we share, there's a love and it grows

[Bridge]

'Cause it grows and it grows

And I hope that you know

'Cause it grows and it grows

I know that it's bright, look through the light and see

[Chorus]

The choices we make change the path that we take

But I know

That somewhere out there there's a path that we chose

There's a life that we share, there's a love and it grows

Credit

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Mind of Mine