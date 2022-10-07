Lirik Lagu GOLDEN - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 7 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB
ZAYN
ZAYN /Instagram.com/@zayn

Lirik GOLDEN - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Verse 1]
It goes and it's golden like sands of time
I hope and I hope you'll still be fine
I know that it's bright, look through the light and see, it's meant to be
I know that it's bright, look through the light and see, it's meant to be
Every single jigsaw piece seems to be incomplete

[Chorus]
The choices we make change the path that we take
But I know
That somewhere out there there's a path that we chose
There's a life that we share, there's a love and it grows

[Verse 2]
It goes and it's golden like sands of time
I hope and I hope you'll still be fine
I know that it's bright
Look through the light and see, it's meant to be
Every single jigsaw piece

[Chorus]
The choices we make change the path that we take
But I know
That somewhere out there there's a path that we chose
There's a life that we share, there's a love and it grows

[Bridge]
'Cause it grows and it grows
And I hope that you know
'Cause it grows and it grows
I know that it's bright, look through the light and see

[Chorus]
The choices we make change the path that we take
But I know
That somewhere out there there's a path that we chose
There's a life that we share, there's a love and it grows

Credit

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Mind of Mine

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

