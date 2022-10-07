Lirik Lagu Glow Like Dat - Rich Brian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glow Like Dat - Rich Brian

I done seen you glow like that, I must say that I'm proud

Thinkin' 'bout the times when you would go into my house (ayy)

Had to let you glow like that, I'd say it fucked me up (ayy)

You live in my head without a doubt (ayy)



Always anxious, got your picture on my necklace (yuh)

Say I'm smart but never seen a day of campus (skrrr, skrrr)

Gave me 'nani, don't be sorry, we're just reckless (skrrr, skrrr)

Think about you every time I see your drawers (yuh)

I be on my Mac Demarco shit

Break my heart then smoke a cig

Even put some cloves in it (cloves)

Don't test me because my skin ain't thick

Hit your walls, I need my fix

Pull up on you, I need

Way more with you

Had too much of these hoes

Never told you 'bout the summer that I spent with my bros

Doin' things like your legs

Just gon' stay open now they closed

Thought I'd fix the road

But now you out here flyin' on your own

Nah

I was just thinkin' 'bout you

And it made me think of colors of the space

70 miles up in my coupe

And not a thought 'bout steppin' on my brakes

I done seen you glow like that, I must say that I'm proud

Thinkin' 'bout the times when you would go into my house (ayy)

Had to let you glow like that, I'd say it fucked me up (ayy)

You live in my head without a doubt (ayy)

Always anxious, got your picture on my necklace (yuh)

Say I'm smart but never seen a day of campus (skrrr, skrrr)