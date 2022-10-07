Lirik Lagu Glow Like Dat - Rich Brian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glow Like Dat - Rich Brian
I done seen you glow like that, I must say that I'm proud
Thinkin' 'bout the times when you would go into my house (ayy)
Had to let you glow like that, I'd say it fucked me up (ayy)
You live in my head without a doubt (ayy)
Always anxious, got your picture on my necklace (yuh)
Say I'm smart but never seen a day of campus (skrrr, skrrr)
Gave me 'nani, don't be sorry, we're just reckless (skrrr, skrrr)
Think about you every time I see your drawers (yuh)
I be on my Mac Demarco shit
Break my heart then smoke a cig
Even put some cloves in it (cloves)
Don't test me because my skin ain't thick
Hit your walls, I need my fix
Pull up on you, I need
Way more with you
Had too much of these hoes
Never told you 'bout the summer that I spent with my bros
Doin' things like your legs
Just gon' stay open now they closed
Thought I'd fix the road
But now you out here flyin' on your own
Nah
I was just thinkin' 'bout you
And it made me think of colors of the space
70 miles up in my coupe
And not a thought 'bout steppin' on my brakes
I done seen you glow like that, I must say that I'm proud
Thinkin' 'bout the times when you would go into my house (ayy)
Had to let you glow like that, I'd say it fucked me up (ayy)
You live in my head without a doubt (ayy)
Always anxious, got your picture on my necklace (yuh)
Say I'm smart but never seen a day of campus (skrrr, skrrr)
