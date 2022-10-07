Lirik Lagu History - Rich Brian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu History - Rich Brian

We got history (history)

Got me feeling the nostalgia

When you look at me (look at me)

Thinking 'bout what could have happened

Or what could've been

Finally a face I know, ain't that a sight to see?

Take my time then take your clothes off

One more time, maybe

Actin' like you don't recall, it ain't impressin' me

Didn't come to see your friends, I know you came for me

Like your dress, but you fit better in my wrinkled tee

We moved on to newer things, but we got history

Put my feelings all aside

Don't know how to make it right

Pictures poppin' on my mind

All these occasions

Let's work it out with me

I don't think it hurts to give another try on it

Ain't nobody here know you like I do

Ask all your friends if they know 'bout your size of shoes

How you like to cry when you laugh, when you off the booze

I moved on but I still remember a thing or two

I know you said "gimme a hug", and I said "gimme a break"

I wasn't trying my best, all the mistakes that I made

I'm learning that it ain't the right move

Learn from my mistakes, ain't that what the adults do?

We got history (history)

Got me feeling the nostalgia

When you look at me (look at me)

Thinking 'bout what could have happened

Or what could've been

Finally a face I know, ain't that a sight to see