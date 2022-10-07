Lirik Lagu History - Rich Brian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu History - Rich Brian
We got history (history)
Got me feeling the nostalgia
When you look at me (look at me)
Thinking 'bout what could have happened
Or what could've been
Finally a face I know, ain't that a sight to see?
Take my time then take your clothes off
One more time, maybe
Actin' like you don't recall, it ain't impressin' me
Didn't come to see your friends, I know you came for me
Like your dress, but you fit better in my wrinkled tee
We moved on to newer things, but we got history
Put my feelings all aside
Don't know how to make it right
Pictures poppin' on my mind
All these occasions
Let's work it out with me
I don't think it hurts to give another try on it
Ain't nobody here know you like I do
Ask all your friends if they know 'bout your size of shoes
How you like to cry when you laugh, when you off the booze
I moved on but I still remember a thing or two
I know you said "gimme a hug", and I said "gimme a break"
I wasn't trying my best, all the mistakes that I made
I'm learning that it ain't the right move
Learn from my mistakes, ain't that what the adults do?
We got history (history)
Got me feeling the nostalgia
When you look at me (look at me)
Thinking 'bout what could have happened
Or what could've been
Finally a face I know, ain't that a sight to see
