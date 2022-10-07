Lirik Lagu South of The Border - Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Camila Cabello - South of The Border (ft Ed Sheeran dan Cardi B)

She got the mm brown eyes, caramel thighs, long hair, no wedding ring, hey

I saw you lookin' from across the way and now I really wanna know your name

She got the mm white dress, but when she's wearing less

Man, you know that she drives me crazy

The mm brown eyes, beautiful smile

You know I love watching you do your thing

I love her hips, curves, lips say the words

"Te amo mami, te amo mami"

I kiss her, this love is like a dream

So join me in this bed that I'm in

Push up on me and sweat darling

So I'm gonna put my time in

I won't stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

He got the mm green eyes, givin' me signs that he really wants to know my name, hey

I saw you lookin' from across the way and suddenly I'm glad I came, I

Ven para acá, quiero bailar, toma mi mano

Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mí, estás temblando

Mm green eyes, taking your time, knowing that we'll never be the same

I love his lips 'cause he says the words

"Te amo mami, te amo mami"

Don't wake up, this love is like a dream

So join me in this bed that I'm in

Push up on me and sweat darling

So I'm gonna put my time in

I won't stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me (Rrrr)

Flawless diamonds

In a green field near Buenos Aires

Until the sun's rising

We won't stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

(Bardi)

You never live till you risk your life

You wanna shine, you gotta get more ice

Am I your lover or I'm just your vice?

A little crazy but I'm just your type (Okurr)

You want the lips and the curves, need the whips and the furs

And the diamonds I prefer in my closet his and hers (Aye)

He want the little mamacita margarita

I think that Ed got a little jungle fever (Aye)

You are more than (You are more than)

Something boring (Something boring)

Legs open, tongue out, Michael Jordan, ugh

Go exploring, something foreign (Skrrt skrrt)

Bust it open, rain forest, it be pouring

Yeah, kiss me like you need me, rub me like a genie

Pull up to my spot in Lamborghini

'Cause you gotta see me, never leave me

You got a girl that can finally do it all

Drop an album, drop a baby, but I never drop the ball (Ugh)

So join me in this bed that I'm in

Push up on me and sweat darling

So I'm gonna put my time in

I won't stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me