Lirik Lagu South of The Border - Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik South of The Border - Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B
Lirik South of The Border - Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B /YouTube/Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello - South of The Border (ft Ed Sheeran dan Cardi B)

She got the mm brown eyes, caramel thighs, long hair, no wedding ring, hey
I saw you lookin' from across the way and now I really wanna know your name
She got the mm white dress, but when she's wearing less
Man, you know that she drives me crazy
The mm brown eyes, beautiful smile
You know I love watching you do your thing

I love her hips, curves, lips say the words
"Te amo mami, te amo mami"
I kiss her, this love is like a dream

So join me in this bed that I'm in
Push up on me and sweat darling
So I'm gonna put my time in
I won't stop until the angels sing
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me

He got the mm green eyes, givin' me signs that he really wants to know my name, hey
I saw you lookin' from across the way and suddenly I'm glad I came, I
Ven para acá, quiero bailar, toma mi mano
Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mí, estás temblando
Mm green eyes, taking your time, knowing that we'll never be the same

I love his lips 'cause he says the words
"Te amo mami, te amo mami"
Don't wake up, this love is like a dream

So join me in this bed that I'm in
Push up on me and sweat darling
So I'm gonna put my time in
I won't stop until the angels sing
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me (Rrrr)

Flawless diamonds
In a green field near Buenos Aires
Until the sun's rising
We won't stop until the angels sing
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me

(Bardi)
You never live till you risk your life
You wanna shine, you gotta get more ice
Am I your lover or I'm just your vice?
A little crazy but I'm just your type (Okurr)
You want the lips and the curves, need the whips and the furs
And the diamonds I prefer in my closet his and hers (Aye)
He want the little mamacita margarita
I think that Ed got a little jungle fever (Aye)
You are more than (You are more than)
Something boring (Something boring)
Legs open, tongue out, Michael Jordan, ugh
Go exploring, something foreign (Skrrt skrrt)
Bust it open, rain forest, it be pouring
Yeah, kiss me like you need me, rub me like a genie
Pull up to my spot in Lamborghini
'Cause you gotta see me, never leave me
You got a girl that can finally do it all
Drop an album, drop a baby, but I never drop the ball (Ugh)

So join me in this bed that I'm in
Push up on me and sweat darling
So I'm gonna put my time in
I won't stop until the angels sing
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Come south of the border, border
Come south of the border with me
Come south of the border, border
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

