Lirik Lagu Utopia – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Utopia – Vancouver Sleep Clinic

I was the last to know I'm alive

Woke up and bathed in the light

Lying on the cars on the freeway

Playing my guitar for this girl

I don't have to love or trust no one

I don't have to fight to be someone

I got all the money, time, and soul I'll ever need

I was feeling so on top of the world as it came to an end

Saw a rainbow with the footage showed me all the colors again

I was feeling so above it

Breathing like a brand new man

Dancing on top of the world till I'm the only one left

I was the last to know I'm alive

Woke up and bathed in the light

I don't have to love or trust no one

I don't have to fight to be someone

I got all the money, time, and soul I'll ever need

I was feeling so on top of the world as it came to an end

Saw a rainbow with the footage showed me all the colors again

I was feeling so above it

Breathing like a brand new man

Dancing on top of the world till I'm the only one left

Credits

Album: Therapy Phase 01

Artis: Vancouver Sleep Clinic

Tahun rilis: 2018

Penulis lagu: Jeremy Mcarthur / Timothy Bettinson

Fakta di Balik Lagu Utopia

Utopia merupakan salah satu lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Australia, Vancouver Sleep Clinic.

Vancouver Sleep Clinic adalah nama panggung dari penulis lagu sekaligus produser rekaman yang bernama Tim Bettinson.