Lirik Lagu Utopia – Vancouver Sleep Clinic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Utopia – Vancouver Sleep Clinic
I was the last to know I'm alive
Woke up and bathed in the light
Lying on the cars on the freeway
Playing my guitar for this girl
I don't have to love or trust no one
I don't have to fight to be someone
I got all the money, time, and soul I'll ever need
I was feeling so on top of the world as it came to an end
Saw a rainbow with the footage showed me all the colors again
I was feeling so above it
Breathing like a brand new man
Dancing on top of the world till I'm the only one left
I was the last to know I'm alive
Woke up and bathed in the light
I don't have to love or trust no one
I don't have to fight to be someone
I got all the money, time, and soul I'll ever need
I was feeling so on top of the world as it came to an end
Saw a rainbow with the footage showed me all the colors again
I was feeling so above it
Breathing like a brand new man
Dancing on top of the world till I'm the only one left
Credits
Album: Therapy Phase 01
Artis: Vancouver Sleep Clinic
Tahun rilis: 2018
Penulis lagu: Jeremy Mcarthur / Timothy Bettinson
Fakta di Balik Lagu Utopia
Utopia merupakan salah satu lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi asal Australia, Vancouver Sleep Clinic.
Vancouver Sleep Clinic adalah nama panggung dari penulis lagu sekaligus produser rekaman yang bernama Tim Bettinson.
