Lirik Lagu Dat $tick - Rich Brian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dat $tick - Rich Brian

12 in the morning, pop shells for a living

And berry gon' smell blood trail every minute

Rogue wave on you niggas, no fail when I hit 'em

Every time I see a pig, I don't hesitate to kill 'em

Ain't nobody give a fuck about a rule

Either get diplomas or a tool, I'ma cool with my youngins

No bool when I'm sprayin', this K at you fuckers

Fuck a gang affiliated with nothing but my name

Man, I don't give a fuck about a motherfuckin' po'

I'ma pull up with that stick and hit your motherfuckin' do'

Man, I don't give a fuck about a motherfuckin' po'

I'ma pull up with that stick and hit your motherfuckin' do', yeah

People be starving

And people be killing for food with that crack and that spoon

But these rich motherfuckers they stay eatin' good

Droppin' wage, livin' good

Holdin' steel Glocks, but you been a bitch, suck a thick cock

Fuck a Crip walk, hit the strip like in Bangkok

Never ever see me ever trip 'bout a lil' broad

See me on the TV screamin', "Bitch, you a damn fraud"

And you don't wanna fuck with a chigga like me

When I pull up in that Maserati

Better duck 'fore ya brain splatter on the concrete

I'ma hit you with that .45, bullet hit yo neck round the bow tie

Lookin' like a thriller, film a bitch

I'ma go right back with the clip and I know you be shakin'

Don't test me or I might just click at your noggin

Man, I don't give a fuck about a motherfuckin' po'

I'ma pull up with that stick and hit your motherfuckin' do'

Man, I don't give a fuck about a motherfuckin' po'

I'ma pull up with that stick and hit your motherfuckin' do', yeah