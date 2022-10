Lirik Lagu Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande

Oh, yeah

Don't need permission

Made my decision to test my limits

'Cause it's my business

God as my witness

Start what I finished

Don't need no hold up

Taking control of this kind of moment

I'm locked and loaded

Completely focused my mind is open

All that you got, skin to skin, oh my God

Don't you stop, boy

Somethin' 'bout you

Makes me feel like a dangerous woman

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

Somethin' 'bout you

Makes me wanna do things that I shouldn't

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

Nothin' to prove and I'm bulletproof and

Know what I'm doing

The way we're movin' like introducing

Us to a new thing

I wanna savor, save it for later

The taste of flavor, 'cause I'm a taker

'Cause I'm a giver, it's only nature

I live for danger

All that you got, skin to skin, oh my God

Don't you stop, boy

Oh, yeah

Somethin' 'bout you

Makes me feel like a dangerous woman

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

Somethin' 'bout you

Makes me wanna do things that I shouldn't

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

Somethin' 'bout you

All girls wanna be like that

Bad girls underneath, like that

You know how I'm feeling inside (somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout)

All girls wanna be like that

Bad girls underneath, like that

You know how I'm feeling inside (somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout)

Somethin' 'bout you

Makes me feel like a dangerous woman

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

Somethin' 'bout you

Makes me wanna do things that I shouldn't

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

Somethin' 'bout you

All girls wanna be like that

Bad girls underneath like that

You know how I'm feeling inside

Somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout

All girls wanna be like that

Bad girls underneath like that

You know how I'm feeling inside (somethin' 'bout, somethin' 'bout)