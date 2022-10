Lirik Lagu Lay Me Down – Sam Smith dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lay Me Down – Sam Smith

Yes, I do, I believe

That one day I will be

Where I was right there

Right next to you

And it's hard

The days just seem so dark

The moon and the stars

Are nothing without you

Your touch, your skin

Where do I begin?

No words can explain

The way I'm missing you

Deny this emptiness

This hole that I'm inside

These tears

They tell their own story

Told me not to cry when you were gone

But the feeling's overwhelming, it's much too strong

Can I lay by your side?

Next to you, you

And make sure you're alright

I'll take care of you

I don't want to be here if I can't be with you tonight

I'm reaching out to you

Can you hear my call?

This hurt that I've been through

I'm missing you, missing you like crazy

Can I lay by your side?

Next to you, you

And make sure you're alright

I'll take care of you

I don't want to be here if I can't be with you tonight

Lay me down tonight

Lay me by your side

Lay me down tonight

Lay me by your side

Can I lay by your side?

Next to you

You

Credit

Artis: Sam Smith

Album: In The Lonely Hour

Dirilis: 2014

Genre: Pop

Songwriters: Sam Smith, James Napier, Elvin Smith

Fakta di Baliknya: