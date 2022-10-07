Lirik Lagu Wasted Years - Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Wasted Years – Iron Maiden

From the coast of gold

Across the seven seas

I'm traveling on

Far and wide

But now it seems, I'm just a stranger to myself

And all the things I sometimes do, it isn't me but someone else

I close my eyes

And think of home

Another city goes by in the night

Ain't it funny how it is?

You never miss it 'til it's gone away

And my heart is lying there

And will be 'til my dying day

So understand

Don't waste your time always searching for those wasted years

Face up, make your stand

And realize you're living in the golden years

Too much time on my hands

I got you on my mind

Can't ease this pain, so easily

When you can't find the words to say

It's hard to make it through another day

And it makes me wanna cry

And throw my hands up to the sky

So understand

Don't waste your time always searching for those wasted years

Face up, make your stand

And realize you're living in the golden years

So understand

Don't waste your time always searching for those wasted years

Face up, make your stand

And realize you're living in the golden years

So understand

Don't waste your time always searching for those wasted years

Face up, make your stand

And realize you're living in the golden years

