Lirik Lagu I’m Not Cool - HyunA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’m Not Cool - HyunA
(Yeah)
Maltuwa haengdongeul kkumin deut an kkumyeoya hae
That's the way I like it
That's the way I like it
Salamdeul gwansime chic-hage musimhaeya hae
That's the way I like it
That's the way I like it
Money, honey, I'm so greedy
Geulae, geulae, geulae
Gimme that, gimme that, I'm not pretty
Geulae na na na
Nado nae gibun mot matchwo, rabiosa
Geulae, naboda dokhan geon eobseo like salmosa
Mm, I'm not cool
I'm not cool
I'm not
Ppeonhae, that's so funny (Yeah)
Ppеonhae, that's so funny (Yeah)
Ppikkappeonjjеoghae nae jeongsin sangtae
Up and down simhan ae
(Sahoejeog geolileul dwo)
(Saebyeogi neomu joha Dawn, Dawn, Dawn)
I'm not solo
That's the way I like it
That's the way I like it
Money, honey, I'm so greedy
Geulae, geulae, geulae
Gimme that, gimme that, I'm not pretty
Geulae na na na
Nado nae gibun mot matchwo, rabiosa
Geulae, naboda dokhan geon eobseo like salmosa
Mm, I'm not cool
I'm not cool
I'm not
Ppeonhae, that's so funny (Yeah)
Ppeonhae, that's so funny (Yeah)
Eh yeah yeah yeah
Eh yeah yeah yeah
Yeah-eh-eh, naneun naega yeppeunde
Eojjeolago yeppeunde
Neoneun nuga yeppeunde (Yeppeunde)
Yeah-eh-eh, naneun naega yeppeunde
Naneun naleul yeppeohae
Neodo neoleul yeppeohae (Yeppeohae)
