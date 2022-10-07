Lirik Lagu I’m Not Cool - HyunA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’m Not Cool - HyunA

(Yeah)

Maltuwa haengdongeul kkumin deut an kkumyeoya hae

That's the way I like it

That's the way I like it

Salamdeul gwansime chic-hage musimhaeya hae

That's the way I like it

That's the way I like it

Money, honey, I'm so greedy

Geulae, geulae, geulae

Gimme that, gimme that, I'm not pretty

Geulae na na na

Nado nae gibun mot matchwo, rabiosa

Geulae, naboda dokhan geon eobseo like salmosa

Mm, I'm not cool

I'm not cool

I'm not

Ppeonhae, that's so funny (Yeah)

Ppеonhae, that's so funny (Yeah)

Ppikkappeonjjеoghae nae jeongsin sangtae

Up and down simhan ae

(Sahoejeog geolileul dwo)

(Saebyeogi neomu joha Dawn, Dawn, Dawn)

I'm not solo

That's the way I like it

That's the way I like it

Money, honey, I'm so greedy

Geulae, geulae, geulae

Gimme that, gimme that, I'm not pretty

Geulae na na na

Nado nae gibun mot matchwo, rabiosa

Geulae, naboda dokhan geon eobseo like salmosa

Mm, I'm not cool

I'm not cool

I'm not

Ppeonhae, that's so funny (Yeah)

Ppeonhae, that's so funny (Yeah)

Eh yeah yeah yeah

Eh yeah yeah yeah

Yeah-eh-eh, naneun naega yeppeunde

Eojjeolago yeppeunde

Neoneun nuga yeppeunde (Yeppeunde)

Yeah-eh-eh, naneun naega yeppeunde

Naneun naleul yeppeohae

Neodo neoleul yeppeohae (Yeppeohae)