Lirik Lagu PSY feat Suga BTS – That That dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu PSY feat Suga BTS – That That

[PSY]

2022

PSY coming back

(Iri oneora)

Long time no see, huh?

Oraeganmaniji, huh?

Uri dasi utgo ulgo jijigo bokgo

Let's get loco

Pandemic's over, uh

Geurae gibuni ojyeo, uh

Dasi geubuni ojyo, uh

Everybody say

Ppeokjeokjigeunhae

Geoljjeokjigeunhae

Sikkeulbeokjeokgeorine

Neomu joa bukjeokgeorine

Dongseonambuk, ayy

Gangnamgangbuk, ayy

Ssak da moyeo, throw your hands in the air

I say "yeah"

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah, woah-oh

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah

Ah!

Junbihasigo (Go), ssoseyo (Oh)

That, that, I like that (Like that)

Gibun joa babe (Babe)

Heundeureo jwa u wi araero (Sing it)

One, two, three to the four (Sing it)

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I like that

It's like that, that, yo

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that I like that

It's like that

[SUGA]

Ya naega

Mwo haneun saraminji kkameogeotji?

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

Sigani jinado byeonhameopsi

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

I don't care I don't care that I like that

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

Naega barabogo barawatdeon saramdeura

Modu da ready, set, go

Doeryeo neureonan maetjip ttaerideon buni bulpyeonhagetji

Neone baramdaero manghal geora gosa jinaen

Saramdeureul moadaga gabyeopge ttaejji

Jeokdanghi harago, go-oh-oh-oh

Geunyang dakchigo da gachi norabojago, go-oh-oh-oh

Minyungiwa bakjaesang

[PSY, SUGA]

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah, woah-oh

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah

Ah!

Junbihasigo (Go), ssoseyo (Oh)

That, that, I like that (Like that)

Gibun joa, babe (Babe)

Heundeureo jwa u wi araero (Sing it)

One, two, three to the four (Sing it)

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I like that

It's like that, that, yo

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that I like that

It's like that, yo

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that babe

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that babe

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that babe

That, that, I like that babe

Kredit

Penyanyi: PSY feat Suga BTS

Tahun rilis: 2022

Album: PSY 9th

Label: P Nation

Pencipta Lagu: PSY dan Suga

Meraih Respon Panas

Lagu That That merupakan lagu yang diproduseri langsung oleh Suga. Lagu kolaborasi bintang pop dan penyanyi veteran ini meraih respons positif setelah perilisannya.