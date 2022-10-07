Lirik Lagu PSY feat Suga BTS – That That dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu PSY feat Suga BTS – That That
[PSY]
2022
PSY coming back
(Iri oneora)
Long time no see, huh?
Oraeganmaniji, huh?
Uri dasi utgo ulgo jijigo bokgo
Let's get loco
Pandemic's over, uh
Geurae gibuni ojyeo, uh
Dasi geubuni ojyo, uh
Everybody say
Ppeokjeokjigeunhae
Geoljjeokjigeunhae
Sikkeulbeokjeokgeorine
Neomu joa bukjeokgeorine
Dongseonambuk, ayy
Gangnamgangbuk, ayy
Ssak da moyeo, throw your hands in the air
I say "yeah"
Can you feel it?
Can you feel it?
Woah-yeah, woah-oh
Can you feel it?
Can you feel it?
Woah-yeah
Ah!
Junbihasigo (Go), ssoseyo (Oh)
That, that, I like that (Like that)
Gibun joa babe (Babe)
Heundeureo jwa u wi araero (Sing it)
One, two, three to the four (Sing it)
That, that, I like that
That, that, I like that, babe
That, that, I like that
It's like that, that, yo
That, that, I like that
That, that, I like that, babe
That, that I like that
It's like that
[SUGA]
Ya naega
Mwo haneun saraminji kkameogeotji?
(That, that, I like that)
Like that
Sigani jinado byeonhameopsi
(That, that, I like that)
Like that
I don't care I don't care that I like that
(That, that, I like that)
Like that
Naega barabogo barawatdeon saramdeura
Modu da ready, set, go
Doeryeo neureonan maetjip ttaerideon buni bulpyeonhagetji
Neone baramdaero manghal geora gosa jinaen
Saramdeureul moadaga gabyeopge ttaejji
Jeokdanghi harago, go-oh-oh-oh
Geunyang dakchigo da gachi norabojago, go-oh-oh-oh
Minyungiwa bakjaesang
[PSY, SUGA]
Can you feel it?
Can you feel it?
Woah-yeah, woah-oh
Can you feel it?
Can you feel it?
Woah-yeah
Ah!
Junbihasigo (Go), ssoseyo (Oh)
That, that, I like that (Like that)
Gibun joa, babe (Babe)
Heundeureo jwa u wi araero (Sing it)
One, two, three to the four (Sing it)
That, that, I like that
That, that, I like that, babe
That, that, I like that
It's like that, that, yo
That, that, I like that
That, that, I like that, babe
That, that I like that
It's like that, yo
Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)
Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)
Do what you wanna (Say what?)
That, that, I like that babe
Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)
Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)
Do what you wanna (Say what?)
That, that, I like that babe
Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)
Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)
Do what you wanna (Say what?)
That, that, I like that babe
That, that, I like that babe
Kredit
Tahun rilis: 2022
Album: PSY 9th
Label: P Nation
Pencipta Lagu: PSY dan Suga
Meraih Respon Panas
Lagu That That merupakan lagu yang diproduseri langsung oleh Suga. Lagu kolaborasi bintang pop dan penyanyi veteran ini meraih respons positif setelah perilisannya.
Artikel Pilihan