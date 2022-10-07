Lirik Lagu Edge of the Ocean - Ivy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Edge of the Ocean - Ivy
There's a place I dream about
Where the sun never goes out
And the sky is deep and blue
Won't you take me there with you
Ohhh, we can begin again
Shed our skin, let the sun shine in
At the edge of the ocean
We can start over again
Shaa nah nah nah nah nah nah
Sha nah nah
Sha nah nah
Shaa nah nah nah nah nah nah
Sha nah nah
Sha nah nah
There's a world I've always known
Somewhere far away from home
When I close my eyes I see
All the space and mystery
Ohhh, we can begin again
Shed our skin, let the sun shine in
At the edge of the ocean
We can start over again
Sha nah nah nah nah nah nah
Sha nah nah
Sha nah nah
Sha nah nah nah nah nah nah
Sha nah nah
Sha nah nah
Oohhh, we can begin again
Shed our skin, let the sun shine in
At the edge of the ocean
We can start over again
At the edge of the ocean
We can start over again
Artikel Pilihan