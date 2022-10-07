Lirik Lagu Edge of the Ocean - Ivy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Edge of the Ocean - Ivy

There's a place I dream about

Where the sun never goes out

And the sky is deep and blue

Won't you take me there with you

Ohhh, we can begin again

Shed our skin, let the sun shine in

At the edge of the ocean

We can start over again

Shaa nah nah nah nah nah nah

Sha nah nah

Sha nah nah

Shaa nah nah nah nah nah nah

Sha nah nah

Sha nah nah

There's a world I've always known

Somewhere far away from home

When I close my eyes I see

All the space and mystery

Ohhh, we can begin again

Shed our skin, let the sun shine in

At the edge of the ocean

We can start over again

Sha nah nah nah nah nah nah

Sha nah nah

Sha nah nah

Sha nah nah nah nah nah nah

Sha nah nah

Sha nah nah

Oohhh, we can begin again

Shed our skin, let the sun shine in

At the edge of the ocean

We can start over again

At the edge of the ocean

We can start over again