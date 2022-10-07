Lirik Lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats

Can I call you baby?

Can you be my friend?

Can you be my lover up until the very end?

Let me show you love, oh, I don't pretend

Stick by my side even when the world is givin' in, yeah

Oh, oh, oh, don't

Don't you worry

I'll be there, whenever you want me

I need somebody who can love me at my worst

No, I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

And for you, girl, I swear I'll do the worst

If you stay forever, let me hold your hand

I can fill those places in your heart no else can

Let me show you love, oh, I don't pretend, yeah

I'll be right here, baby, you know I'll sink or swim

Oh, oh, oh, don't

Don't you worry

I'll be there, whenever you want me

I need somebody who can love me at my worst

No, I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth, yeah

'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first (put you first)

And for you, girl, I swear I'll do the worst

I need somebody who can love me at my worst

No, I'm not perfect, but I hope you see my worth

'Cause it's only you, nobody new, I put you first

And for you, girl, I swear I'll do the worst

Credits

Dirilis: 2021