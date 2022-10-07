Lirik One Call Away - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Call Away - Charlie Puth

I'm ly one call away

I'll be there to save the day

Superman got nothing on me

I'm only one call away

Call me, baby, if you need a friend

I just wanna give you love

C'mon, c'mon, c'mon

Reaching out to you, so take a chance

No matter where you go, know you're not alone

I'm only one call away

I'll be there to save the day

Superman got nothing on me

I'm only one call away

Come along with me and don't be scared

I just wanna set you free

C'mon, c'mon, c'mon

You and me can make it up, anyway

For now, we can stay here for a while

Cause you know, I just wanna see your smile

No matter where you go, know you're not alone

I'm only one call away

I'll be there to save the day

Superman got nothing on me

I'm only one call away

When you're weak I'll be strong

I'm gonna keep holding on

Now don't you worry, it won't be long

Darling, if you feel like hope is gone

Just run into my arms