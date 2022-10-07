Lirik One Call Away - Charlie Puth dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Call Away - Charlie Puth
I'm ly one call away
I'll be there to save the day
Superman got nothing on me
I'm only one call away
Call me, baby, if you need a friend
I just wanna give you love
C'mon, c'mon, c'mon
Reaching out to you, so take a chance
No matter where you go, know you're not alone
I'm only one call away
I'll be there to save the day
Superman got nothing on me
I'm only one call away
Come along with me and don't be scared
I just wanna set you free
C'mon, c'mon, c'mon
You and me can make it up, anyway
For now, we can stay here for a while
Cause you know, I just wanna see your smile
No matter where you go, know you're not alone
I'm only one call away
I'll be there to save the day
Superman got nothing on me
I'm only one call away
When you're weak I'll be strong
I'm gonna keep holding on
Now don't you worry, it won't be long
Darling, if you feel like hope is gone
Just run into my arms
