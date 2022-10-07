Lirik Lagu 34+35 – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu 34+35 – Ariana Grande

Hmm

You might think I'm crazy

The way I've been cravin'

If I put it quite plainly

Just gimme them babies

So, what you doing tonight?

Better say, "Doin' you right" (yeah)

Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight (yeah)

I don't wanna keep you up (you up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

'Cause then I'll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy

I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee)

And I've been eating healthy (and I've been eating healthy)

Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (know I keep it squeaky)

Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

You drink it just like water (water)

You say, "It tastes like candy"

So, what you doing tonight? (Tonight)

Better say, "Doin' you right" (alright)

Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight (yeah)

I don't wanna keep you up (you up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

'Cause then I'll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy

I've been drinking coffee (said, I've been drinking coffee)

And I've been eating healthy (and I've been eating healthy)

Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (except this wine, babe)

Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)|

Fuck me 'til the daylight (daylight)

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, 35, babe)

Can you stay up all night? (Can you stay?)

Fuck me 'til the daylight (can you stay?)

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh-yeah-yeah

Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I ride it

I'ma leave it open like a door, come inside it

Even though I'm wifey, you can hit it like a side chick

Don't need no side dick, no