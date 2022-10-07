Lirik Lagu This Is Me – Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Is Me – Demi Lovato
I've always been the kind of girl
That hid my face
So afraid to tell the world
What I've got to say
But I have this dream right inside of me
I'm gonna let it show, it's time
To let you know, to let you know
This is real, this is me
I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be, now
Gonna let the light shine on me
Now I've found who I am
There's no way to hold it in
No more hiding who I want to be
This is me
Do you know what it's like to feel so in the dark?
To dream about a life where you're the shining star
Even though it seems like it's too far away
I have to believe in myself, it's the only way
This is real, This is me
I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be, now
Gonna let the light shine on me
Now I've found who I am
There's no way to hold it in
No more hiding who I want to be
This is me
You're the voice I hear inside my head
The reason that I'm singing
I need to find you, I gotta find you
