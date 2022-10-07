Lirik Lagu This Is Me – Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 7 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB
Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato. /Instagram.com/@ddlovato

Lirik Lagu This Is Me – Demi Lovato

I've always been the kind of girl
That hid my face
So afraid to tell the world
What I've got to say

But I have this dream right inside of me
I'm gonna let it show, it's time
To let you know, to let you know

This is real, this is me
I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be, now
Gonna let the light shine on me

Now I've found who I am
There's no way to hold it in
No more hiding who I want to be
This is me

Do you know what it's like to feel so in the dark?
To dream about a life where you're the shining star
Even though it seems like it's too far away
I have to believe in myself, it's the only way

This is real, This is me
I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be, now
Gonna let the light shine on me

Now I've found who I am
There's no way to hold it in
No more hiding who I want to be
This is me

You're the voice I hear inside my head
The reason that I'm singing
I need to find you, I gotta find you

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Pergilah Kasih Kejarlah Keinginanmu... Lirik Lagu Pergilah Kasih - D'Massiv

Pergilah Kasih Kejarlah Keinginanmu... Lirik Lagu Pergilah Kasih - D'Massiv

7 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Stan - Eminem ft. Dido tentang Obsesi Seorang Fan Garis Keras

Lirik Lagu Stan - Eminem ft. Dido tentang Obsesi Seorang Fan Garis Keras

7 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pupus – Hanin Dhiya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pupus – Hanin Dhiya dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 00:19 WIB
Lirik Sympathy For The Devil - The Rolling Stones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Sympathy For The Devil - The Rolling Stones dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelangi - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelangi - Hivi! dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Aku Wanita - Reza Artamevia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Aku Wanita - Reza Artamevia dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 00:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu At My Worst - Pink Sweats dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bunga dan Tembok – Fajar Merah dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bunga dan Tembok – Fajar Merah dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Starlight - Taeil NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Starlight - Taeil NCT dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Biar Menjadi Kenangan - Reza Artamevia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Biar Menjadi Kenangan - Reza Artamevia dan Fakta di Baliknya

7 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Wajah Bocah 14 Tahun yang Dipacari Kriss Hatta Terungkap, Siapa Dia?
4

Siapa Selingkuhan Rizky Billar? Artis Atau Orang Biasa...
5

BigHit Entertainment Respons Rumor Kencan V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK, Ini Langkah yang Diambil
6

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
7

Kai Exo Diduga Liburan Bareng dengan Lucas NCT, Foto Kebersamaan Tersebar di Media Sosial
8

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
9

Heboh Lesti Kejora Diduga jadi Korban KDRT, Kakak Rizky Billar Beri Klarifikasi Pakai Foto?
10

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Soal Contoh Teks Prosedur Membuat Sesuatu

Jawaban Soal Contoh Teks Prosedur Membuat Sesuatu

7 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia via SCTV Gratis, KLIK Nonton Liga Eropa 22/23

LIVE STREAMING Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia via SCTV Gratis, KLIK Nonton Liga Eropa 22/23

7 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Dhuha

7 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Karanganyar News

Daftar Lengkap Tersangka Tragedi di Stadion Kanjuruhan

Daftar Lengkap Tersangka Tragedi di Stadion Kanjuruhan

7 Oktober 2022, 00:16 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Dhuha

7 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Fakta Baru Terkuak, Ternyata Stadion Kanjuruhan Sudah Tak Diverifikasi Selama Dua Tahun

Fakta Baru Terkuak, Ternyata Stadion Kanjuruhan Sudah Tak Diverifikasi Selama Dua Tahun

7 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Literasi News

Sinopsis Cinta Subuh dan Link Nonton di Disney+ Hotstar: Dibintangi Rey Mbayang dan Dinda Hauw

Sinopsis Cinta Subuh dan Link Nonton di Disney+ Hotstar: Dibintangi Rey Mbayang dan Dinda Hauw

7 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

7 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Wanita Wajib Waspada! 7 Hal Kecil Ini Jika Dilakukan Pria Bisa Membuat Cewek Jatuh Cinta

Wanita Wajib Waspada! 7 Hal Kecil Ini Jika Dilakukan Pria Bisa Membuat Cewek Jatuh Cinta

7 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

7 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Karanganyar News

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Timnas Indonesia vs Palestina Kualifikasi Piala Asia U17 2023

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Timnas Indonesia vs Palestina Kualifikasi Piala Asia U17 2023

7 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

Karanganyar News

Banjir Jakarta, Detik-detik Lengkap Tembok Sekitar MTSN 19 Roboh hingga 3 Siswa Meninggal

Banjir Jakarta, Detik-detik Lengkap Tembok Sekitar MTSN 19 Roboh hingga 3 Siswa Meninggal

7 Oktober 2022, 00:01 WIB

Indramayu Hits

Top Skor di Liga Inggris Maupun Liga Champions, Erling Haaland Bak Pemain 'Editan' di Game Sepak Bola

Top Skor di Liga Inggris Maupun Liga Champions, Erling Haaland Bak Pemain 'Editan' di Game Sepak Bola

7 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Jumat 7 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

7 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Trans TV, Jumat, 7 Oktober 2022 : Islam Itu Indah, Dream Box Indonesia, Ketawa Itu Berkah

Jadwal Acara Trans TV, Jumat, 7 Oktober 2022 : Islam Itu Indah, Dream Box Indonesia, Ketawa Itu Berkah

7 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Umsini hingga Akhir Oktober 2022 Semua Rute dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Umsini hingga Akhir Oktober 2022 Semua Rute dan Harga Tiket

7 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Arti Mimpi Tentang Jalan

Arti Mimpi Tentang Jalan

6 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Literasi News

Presiden Jokowi Menjenguk Korban Selamat Dalam Tragedi Kanjuruhan di RS, Biaya Perawatan Ditanggung Pemerintah

Presiden Jokowi Menjenguk Korban Selamat Dalam Tragedi Kanjuruhan di RS, Biaya Perawatan Ditanggung Pemerintah

6 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Berita KBB

Link Live Streaming Indonesia U-17 vs Palestina Malam Ini, Dapatkan Link Siaran Langsung Disini

Link Live Streaming Indonesia U-17 vs Palestina Malam Ini, Dapatkan Link Siaran Langsung Disini

6 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Bagikan Berita

SCTV Hadirkan Sinetron Terbaru 'Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga' Romantisme dengan Latar Swiss, Catat Tanggalnya

SCTV Hadirkan Sinetron Terbaru 'Siapa Takut Orang Ketiga' Romantisme dengan Latar Swiss, Catat Tanggalnya

6 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Denpasar Update

Direktur PT LIB dan 5 Orang Lainnya Ditetapkan Sebagai Tersangka dalam Tragedi Aremania di Stadion Kanjuruhan

Direktur PT LIB dan 5 Orang Lainnya Ditetapkan Sebagai Tersangka dalam Tragedi Aremania di Stadion Kanjuruhan

6 Oktober 2022, 23:58 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Coastline - Hollow Coves, I'm Moving Far Away To A Sunny Place

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Coastline - Hollow Coves, I'm Moving Far Away To A Sunny Place

6 Oktober 2022, 23:57 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Bola Hari Ini Tanggal 7,8,9,10 Oktober 2022, Ada Manchester City vs Southampton

Jadwal Bola Hari Ini Tanggal 7,8,9,10 Oktober 2022, Ada Manchester City vs Southampton

6 Oktober 2022, 23:56 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Steraming Arsenal vs Bodo Glimt Liga Eropa 2022 Malam Ini, Apakah Tayang di SCTV? Ini Jadwalnya

Link Live Steraming Arsenal vs Bodo Glimt Liga Eropa 2022 Malam Ini, Apakah Tayang di SCTV? Ini Jadwalnya

6 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Liga Inggris : Sports Mole Prediksi Manchester City Hancurkan Southampton 4-0             

Liga Inggris : Sports Mole Prediksi Manchester City Hancurkan Southampton 4-0             

6 Oktober 2022, 23:54 WIB