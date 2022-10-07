Lirik Lagu Pink Matter - Frank Ocean dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pink Matter - Frank Ocean
And the peaches and the mangos that you could sell for me
What do you think my brain is made forIs it just a container for the mind
This great great matter
Sensei replied what is your womanIs she just a container for the child
That soft pink matter
Cotton candy Majin Buu
Close my eyes and fall into you
My god she's giving me pleasure
What if the sky and the stars are for show
And the aliens are watching live
From the purple matter
Sensei went quiet then violent
And we sparred until we both grew tired
Nothing mattered
Cotton candy Majin Buu
Dim the lights and fall into you, you, you
My god, giving me pleasure
Pleasure, pleasure, pleasure
Pleasure over matter
[Andre 3000]
Since you been gone
I been having withdrawals
You were such a habit to call
I ain't myself at all had to tell myself naw
She's better with some fella with a regular job
I didn't wanna get her involved
By dinner Mr. Benjamin was sittin in awe
Hops into my car drove far
Far's too close and I remember
My memories no sharp
Butter knife what a life anyway
I'm building y'all a clock stop
What am I Hemingway
She had the kind of body
That would probably intimidate
Any if 'em that were un-southern
Not me cousinIf models are made for modelling
Thick girls are made for cuddlin'
Switch worlds and we can huddle then
Who needs another friendI need to hold your hand
You'd need no other man
We'd flee to other lands
Grey matter
Blue used to be my favorite color
Now I ain't got no choiceBlue matter
You're good at being bad
You're bad at being good
For heaven sakes go to hell
Knock, knock on wood, hey
You're good at being bad
You're bad at being good
For heaven sakes go to hell
Knock on wood
For heaven sakes go to hell
Knock, knock, knock, knock on wood
