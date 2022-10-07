Lirik Lagu White Flag – Dido dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu White Flag – Dido

I know you think that I shouldn't still love you or tell you that

But if I didn't say it, well, I'd still have felt it

Where's the sense in that?

I promise I'm not trying to make your life harder

Or return to where we were

But I will go down with this ship

And I won't put my hands up and surrender

There will be no white flag above my door

I'm in love and always will be

I know I left too much mess and destruction to come back again

And I caused nothing but trouble

I understand if you can't talk to me again

And if you live by the rules of it's over

Then I'm sure that that makes sense

But I will go down with this ship

And I won't put my hands up and surrender

There will be no white flag above my door

I'm in love and always will be

And when we meet

Which I'm sure we will

All that was then

Will be there still

I'll let it pass

And hold my tongue

And you will think

That I've moved on

I will go down with this ship

And I won't put my hands up and surrender

There will be no white flag above my door

I'm in love and always will be

I will go down with this ship

And I won't put my hands up and surrender

There will be no white flag above my door

I'm in love and always will be